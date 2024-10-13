Israel is stepping up its war on Lebanon & Palestine – The UK trade unions must be made to call the general strike NOW!

THE Israeli army yesterday continued its bloody war on Lebanon for the 20th consecutive day, launching dozens of airstrikes, bombing homes and gatherings, and continuing attempts to advance across the border, into Lebanon amid fierce resistance from Hezbollah freedom fighters.

Meanwhile, a number of citizens were martyred, and others were injured in an Israeli attack that targeted a residential apartment in Mount Lebanon in central Lebanon.

Israel is now using indiscriminately and illegally huge bombs supplied by the USA in a desperate move to drive the Palestinian people out of their homeland and avoid their own historic defeat.

The Lebanese News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes launched several other raids on different locations in Lebanon while the Lebanese ministry of health said that 26 citizens were martyred and 144 were wounded in the Israeli aggression over the past 24 hours. The liberation forces have however hit back!

Hezbollah in Lebanon announced the shelling of the Soma base in the occupied Syrian Golan, and several other Israeli military sites, with more than one hundred rockets in the past 24 hours.

Hezbollah confirmed that it targeted, for the second time, Israeli soldiers at the Fatima Gate with artillery fire, achieving direct hits. It also targeted gatherings of the Israeli forces in a number of locations and a military position of the army in the Mi’iliya area in northern Israel.

In another statement, the party reported that it targeted an Israeli infantry unit and a bulldozer in Khirbat Zar’it with artillery shells, hitting them directly. It also mentioned launching a guided missile at an Israeli military bulldozer achieving a direct hit.

Sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee, Arab al-Aramsheh, and Adamit in northern Israel. The Israeli army said that sirens were activated in several areas in central Israel after detecting two drones launched from Lebanon, one of which was intercepted by air defences.

Israeli Channel 12 reported a power outage in Herzliya after sirens were activated and a drone incursion was suspected, while the Israeli army radio confirmed that material damage occurred to a nursing home in the city following the fall of debris from an intercepting missile, with no injuries reported.

This comes as the Israeli army continued its airstrikes on Saturday on areas in the western sector of southern Lebanon and towns in the central Bekaa region. It also targeted a site of the Lebanese army in the southern town of Kfarra, resulting in casualties.

Al Jazeera reported that Israeli artillery shelled the surroundings of the towns of Ramia and Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes targeted the al-Salihani mountain area and the vicinity of the town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon. Israeli artillery shelled several border towns in the districts of Hasbaya, Marjeyoun, Bint Jbeil, and Tyre in southern Lebanon.

It was reported that the Israeli forces shelled the heights of the town of Janta near the Syrian border in eastern Lebanon, while Israeli aircraft conducted strikes on the towns of Nabi Sheet, Tamnine al-Tahta, and Halaniyeh, as well as the vicinity of southern Baalbek.

However, more than one hundred rockets were launched yesterday from Lebanon towards northern Israel. The Israeli army stated that it detected the launch of about 80 rockets from Lebanon within just three minutes, intercepting several of them.

Hezbollah announced that it carried out 24 attacks on Haifa, Safed, and towns in Galilee, targeting gatherings of soldiers and Israeli military sites in Galilee and the Golan. Muhammad Afif, a media relations official, indicated that what is happening is just the beginning, and that Israel remains unable to advance in southern Lebanon.

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday urged the international community to urgently halt arms sales to Israel. He further noted that his government had not approved any arms or military equipment sales to Israel since October 8th, 2023. Sanchez reiterated that he would bring the issue of halting arms sales to Israel to the forefront of the international agenda.

The British working class which overwhelmingly supports Palestine must now call its ultra-reformist TUC to order. The TUC Congress must be recalled. Workers must sack the TUC leaders and a new TUC leadership must call an indefinite general strike in support of Palestine that must spread worldwide. This is the way forward to smash imperialism and then go forward to world socialism!