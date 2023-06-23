Israel imitates the Nazis with its murderous attacks on Palestinians!

ISRAELI forces on Thursday evening sealed off the main entrance to Duma village, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to a local official.

The village mayor Suleiman Dawabsheh said that the occupation soldiers used a bulldozer to erect earth mounds at the western entrance of the town.

Pre-dawn on Friday, Israeli settlers attempted to rampage through Deir Dibwan, east of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. The army-backed settlers tried to sneak their way into the town, setting fire at the entrance, but local youths, who were on alert, courageously confronted them, forcing them to retreat.

Israeli troops fired volleys of fire towards the youths, hitting one with a live round in the chest and causing dozens of others to suffocate.

Meanwhile, another group of settlers hurled stones towards Palestinian-registered vehicles in al-Fahs area, south of Hebron city, smashing their windscreens. Settler violence includes property and mosque arson, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, and attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in the colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Also on Thursday evening, army-backed Israeli settlers attacked Jalud village. Scores of Jewish supremacist settlers attacked a number of civilian houses, hurling stones towards them as the villagers attempted to confront them and defend their property.

The Israeli soldiers unleashed barrages of fire towards the villagers, injuring one by rubber-coated steel bullets in the head and two others by bullet shrapnel.

Local mosques’ loudspeakers called residents from neighbouring villages to help confront the pogrom-like attack.

The political bureau Chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh has commented that Israel’s assassination campaign against the resistance and its commanders is to no avail.

Resistance, he added, is the only option for the Palestinian people against the occupying regime of Israel which, he said, is facing a deep division.

Haniyeh hailed the meeting of Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders in Tehran this week as a special development for the Palestinian resistance. He said relations between Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah are ‘very good’, adding there needs to be a united front against Israel.

He continued that the Palestinian people have shown Israel’s relentless atrocities will only strengthen their resolve. He added that during Israel’s recent war on Gaza, the armed wing of Hamas was at the forefront of battle and offered all the facilities at its disposal to the Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

Haniyeh further added that the Israeli regime is on the decline both on the military front and within the occupied territories. He said Israel was in 1982 at the heart of the Lebanese capital Beirut, but now the regime’s forces dare not even cross the border with Gaza or enter Palestinian cities when people are on the streets.

The Palestinian official said divisions are rife within the Israeli entity and most Israelis are worried about their future in the occupied territories.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Haniyeh said the ongoing rapprochement process between Iran and Saudi Arabia will benefit the entire region, adding it has already frozen the regional normalisation process with Israel. A possible normalisation between Iran and Egypt will also benefit the region, he added.

The Palestinian revolution is now advancing, while the Israeli regime, which now has known fascists in its leadership, is even under attack by sections of the Israeli population, who have had more than enough of the Zionist gangsters.

Workers throughout the world must give their full support to the Palestinian revolution.

In the UK, the millions of workers in the trade unions must remove the present TUC leadership at once. It has refused to give any real support to the Palestinian revolution, and will not go beyond resolutions.

The TUC has great power and it must be made to use it to refuse to handle all Israeli goods, and to begin an international fund to collect millions of pounds to give every physical and military support to the Palestinian revolution.

The TUC must be made to take action. The millions of trade unionists in the UK must force the TUC to give real support to the Palestinians.

Victory to the Palestinian revolution! Forward to the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital!