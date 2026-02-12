Iranians celebrate 47th anniversary of the revolution that ended imperialist rule of Iran

YESTERDAY, millions of Iranians took to the streets across the country to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the revolution that overthrow the hated Pahlavi monarchy which was installed by US and British imperialism following a coup in 1953.

Speaking on Wednesday during the massive gathering in the capital Tehran, Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian, referring to the goals of the Iranian people’s uprising in 1979, said: ‘The people of Iran rose up to establish justice, ensure independence, and show the world that Iranians and Muslims can, with their ability, will, knowledge, and skill, build their country and bring dignity and freedom.’

Pezeshkian added: ‘From the very first days of the Revolution, the enemies tried to destroy our fledgling movement through actions such as creating division and staging coups.’

The latest attempt at regime change to overthrow the Iranian revolution and install an imperialist pro-Zionist regime over the Iranian people failed miserably in January.

What started as peaceful protests over economic problems caused by decades of sanctions imposed by US imperialism and its allies in the UK designed to crush the Iranian economy, were swiftly taken over by armed terrorists in the pay of Western and Israeli governments.

Zionist propaganda pumped out a constant stream of lies about tens of thousands of Iranians being massacred, lies which were gleefully accepted and repeated by the bourgeois press, and a clamour for the US to bomb Iran into submission on ‘humanitarian’ grounds grew to a crescendo.

When this attempted regime change failed following the arrest by Iranian authorities of hundreds of these terrorist infiltrators and the protests fading away, Trump has reverted to claims, completely unproven, that Iran is developing nuclear weapons and demanding that the Iranian government disarm its missile capability.

Iranian missiles caused panic amongst both the US and Israeli regimes when they proved that the ‘Iron Dome’, promoted impenetrable, proved to be woefully inadequate against Iranian missiles after Tehran unleashed a barrage of around 500 missiles that struck Israeli military locations in June last year.

At present, the Trump administration is going along with the promise of seeking a negotiated settlement with Iran over the issue of nuclear weapons, while at the same time sending a massive naval armada to the Mediterranean Sea in preparation for an all-out attack on Iran.

Yesterday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu dashed to the see Trump to urge him to include Iranian missiles in the list of things Iran is being demanded to surrender.

Iran has been absolutely clear that it will never give up its ballistic missiles and submit to the domination of US and the Zionist regime.

By seeking to persuade Trump to include what for Iran is a ‘red line’ that cannot be crossed in any negotiations, Netanyahu is pushing for a US war to crush the Iranian revolution.

Iran, since the revolution, has stood out as the main opposition to all the attempts by US imperialism and its allies in the UK and Europe to reorder the Middle East and seize direct control of its mineral wealth.

It stood alone amongst Arab leaders in its unbreakable support for Palestinians in their struggle against Zionist genocide and occupation along with its support for resistance groups throughout the region fighting against imperialist domination.

With the US Trump administration on the verge of bombing the people of Iran and igniting a war throughout the entire region, the time has come for the working class in the US, UK and the world to act by rising up to defend the workers in Iran.

The international working class will see that the enemy is not Iranian workers, but a bankrupt historically outmoded capitalist system that is prepared to wage world war to ensure the profits of the bankers and bosses.

The workers in the US, UK and Europe must now organise their strength by forcing their trade unions to call general strikes to bring down their capitalist governments and replace them with workers governments and socialism.

Now is the time to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country to organise the working class to smash capitalism with the victory of the World Socialist Revolution.

