Iran has inflicted a major defeat on imperialism causing huge crisis for Zionist state

THE HUMILIATING peace deal that US president Donald Trump was forced to accept following the abject failure of the US-Israeli war on Iran has driven a massive wedge between the US and its Zionist accomplice.

Relations between Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu have entered a ‘critical phase’ that may quickly escalate into open political confrontation, according to reports across the Israeli media this week.

This follows Trump’s announcement of the Iran-US Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the war.

Netanyahu was reported to be enraged by the refusal of the US to allow Israel to review the MoU leaving Israeli officials completely unaware of the agreement’s full details. The Israeli leaders were already incensed at being excluded from the negotiations taking place to bring an end to the war that Trump is desperate to escape from.

On Monday, Netanyahu informed the US that it does not consider itself bound by the agreement with Iran, saying: ‘The agreement with Iran was made by Trump, and this is his decision, we have our own interests.’

Netanyahu went on to vow that Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) would not withdraw from Lebanon and that the fight against Iran is ‘not over’.

Since the MoU was announced, the Israeli regime has violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon 84 times in the continuing crimes and massacres against the Lebanese people.

This caused Trump to come out and publicly criticise Netanyahu at this week G7 summit in France.

Trump stated: ‘Without the United States, there would be no Israel.’ He couldn’t resist adding: ‘Without me, there would be no Israel.’

According to the US news site Axios, Trump expressed his fury over an Israeli strike on Beirut carried out shortly before the MoU was struck with Iran telling advisers: ‘Why did Bibi have to do a f*cking attack? I was so pissed off. He has no f*cking judgment.’ In Israel, the media and political analysts are characterising the situation as a colossal strategic failure for Israel.

Israeli opposition party leader Naftali Bennett told The Times of Israel that the country faced an ‘existential moment’, warning that unless the current Netanyahu coalition is replaced: ‘We won’t have an economy, we won’t have a society.’

However Bennett, along with all the other major political parties in Israel, has no alternative to Netanyahu’s war drive to achieve the Zionist dream of overthrowing the Iranian government and establishing Israeli domination over the entire region.

The war embarked upon jointly between the US and Israel failed to defeat Iran, failed to secure any of Trump and Netanyahu’s stated objectives and drove the world to the brink of economic collapse.

Israel is now having to come to terms with the fact that, along with US imperialism, the state of Israel has been weakened to the point of collapse. When Trump said that without the US there would be no Israel he, for once, touched on the truth.

The Zionist state relies exclusively on the arms and support of the US and minor imperialist nations in the UK and Europe.

Its genocidal war in Gaza was only possible thanks to the huge amount of American arms imports while Israel relied on the US supplied Iron Dome system to protect it from Iranian missiles – something that it failed to do. Without the military and financial support of US and world imperialism, the Israeli state would collapse overnight.

With US imperialism reeling from the defeat inflicted on it by Iran and with the Zionist regime facing the hostility of the overwhelming masses of workers and youth across the world, the crisis facing the Israeli state has reached a critical point.

The time has come for the international working class to exert their strength by calling general strikes to bring down their Israel-supporting governments and bring in workers governments and socialism.

The time is ripe to put an end to imperialist wars by dumping capitalism in the dustbin of history with the victory of the World Socialist Revolution.