THE commander of Iran’s armed forces Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on Tuesday that Iran has a strong military deterrent and will defeat any attack on the country.

Sabahifard said: ‘The powerful Air Defence Force is ready to confront any threat in the safe skies of our beloved country using its new domestically-build systems.’

He stated that the country’s integrated air defence network, which is responsible for the operational control of the air defence units, is becoming stronger at different levels.

He also talked about the tremendous power of the Air Defence Force that was displayed during the large-scale Zolfaqar 1401 joint military drills with Russia and China held in the Southern parts of the country early January.

Back in late August, Sabahifard underscored the country’s high military capabilities and deterrence power, and said that the country’s Air Defence Force is able to monitor even the slightest movements of enemies within the range of 3,000 kilometres (1,865 miles).

The Brigadier General continued: ‘The Air Defence Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken important measures in recent years to increase national security.

‘Today, the Air Defence Force is equipped with detection and identification systems such as radars with a range of 3,000 kilometres, which is rare in the world.’

The Iranian Defence Ministry has said that Iran is strong despite enemy sanctions and pressures, and hails the country’s defence sector for its ‘remarkable developments’ in the recent decades.

It stresses the Iranian Armed Forces’ deterrent power dissuades the United States and Israel from implementing their threats against the country.

Iranian government officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defence, and that Iran’s defence capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.

Meanwhile, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmayeel Khatib has said that attacks undertaken by the Israeli regime in the region show that it is weak and desperate.

Khatib said: ‘The Zionist regime, despite all the claims it is making, is collapsing from inside and the clear example of that is its internal rows, as well as the resistance by Palestinians.’

The Iranian intelligence minister said that vigilant measures by the people of the region will lead to more ‘victorious steps’ against the ‘Zionists’.

He also advised Iran’s neighbours not to sign agreements with Israel.

Khatib also announced that more than 12 terrorist teams affiliated to the Israeli regime were dismantled in Iran.

Khatib added: ‘The terrorist teams, who were detained by intelligence forces in a short period of time, were planning to take revenge for their recent failures (in creating insecurity in Iran) by conducting operations.

‘On January 10th, Iran’s intelligence forces managed to identify and detain 13 members of two Mossad spying teams across the country.

‘That was the second major intelligence and operational failure of the Zionist regime in less than six months.’

Various types of operating equipment were also seized from them, the statement added.

In December, Iran said that it had destroyed four Mossad cells that had been operating in the country for a number of weeks.

The Iranian Defence Ministry on Sunday announced that the country’s air defence units had thwarted a drone strike on a military workshop in Isfahan.

Tehran said that the raid did not cause any loss of life and only led to minor damage to the roof of a workshop.

A senior adviser to Ukraine’s president, Mykhailo Podolyak, expressed his joy over the attack.

The top official stated that ‘Ukraine did warn you’. Other Ukrainian officials have yet to publicly expand on his comments.

Kana’ani condemned the remarks made by Podolyak, and called for an explanation by the Kiev government.

The diplomat highlighted that Iran reserves the right to conduct reciprocal measures against the sides that have been involved in actions against the international law.

Earlier on Monday, Tehran had summoned the charge d’affaires of the Kiev regime to explain Podolyak’s remarks and Ukraine’s possible involvement in the strike.

Kiev and its Western allies have repeatedly claimed that Tehran has provided Russia with drones to be used in the war in Ukraine.

Iranian officials have repeatedly rejected claims about Tehran’s arms sales to Russia to be used in the ongoing war against Ukraine, stressing such allegations are aimed at legitimising the West’s military assistance to Kiev.

They reiterated that Tehran will not help either side in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and cautioned that arming Moscow or Kiev will prolong the conflict between the two neighbours.

In Late February, President Vladimir Putin stated in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

The US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states have imposed sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals. They also increased supplies of weapons to the Ukrainian authorities. Russia has officially become the most sanctioned country in the world, surpassing Iran, Syria and North Korea, after launching a military operation against Ukraine.

Back in September, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi cautioned that the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is a serious threat to the stability and security of nations.

The Iranian president described NATO’s expansionist policies as one of the causes of insecurity in different parts of the world and stated, ‘As foreign policy thinkers, advise politicians and statesmen so that the people of different parts of the world do not bear the cost of their mistakes’.

The country’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana’ani has criticised the Australian government for violating the rights of refugees and immigrants, and underlined the need to hold Canberra accountable over the issue.

Kana’ani said: ‘Continuation of the serial deaths of asylum seekers and the death of 500 aborigines in prisons of Australia might just be the tip of the iceberg of Human Rights violations there.

‘Will the international community hold Canberra accountable?’

His remarks came as an Iraqi refugee has died in an immigration detention centre in Australia.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the death of the Iraqi detainee at the Villawood detention centre in Sydney’s west.

The Refugee Action Coalition (RAC) announced the detainee had requested to be moved from a compound at the facility multiple times due to ‘tensions with other detainees’.

His requests to be moved were ignored after he and another detainee were fighting the day before he died.

Several men have died by suicide inside the Villawood compound over the past five years.

Thirteen refineries of the South Pars Gas Field produce more than 700,000 barrels of gas condensates per day, Head of Quality Control at South Pars Gas Complex Ali Ahmadi has announced.

He said: ‘The gas company of the complex is one the largest producers of gas and other products in Iran and the Middle East and the gas production of the 13 refineries of the complex stands at more than 750 million cubic metres per day.

‘As a result of all-out efforts made by the staff of the gas complex, its production level increased by 2.6 per cent from March 2022 to December 2022) compared to the same period in 2021.

‘The processed gas is being put into a nationwide network for home, commercial and industrial consumption and that it is being used as the feed for petrochemical companies like Bushehr Petrochemical Company, Kangan Petrochemical Development Company, and Pars Petrochemical Company.

‘More than 186 million barrels of gas condensate were produced by the South Pars Gas Complex from March to December 2022, showing a significant jump compared to the similar period last year.

