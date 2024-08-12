Imperialism Drives For A War With Russia And Continues Mass Murder In Gaza!

YESTERDAY’S Daily Telegraph Editorial has called for ‘Supporting the Ukraine whatever it takes’ backing the Ukrainian attack on Russia to the hilt.

It observed: ‘Faced with the slow delivery of promised aid, President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken the biggest gamble of the entire conflict by ordering a direct incursion into enemy territory.

‘He might hope this will force Russia to deploy its forces and relieve pressure on the front line further south. He will also be hoping both to boost domestic morale and remind the world that Ukraine is not prepared to be ground into submission.’

The editorial concludes: ‘Western capitals seem to have been taken completely unawares by the Ukrainian demarche and have yet to articulate a common response.’ It ends: ‘We are about to see the oftmade promise to support “Ukraine whatever it takes” tested to the limit.’

The Telegraph doubts that its imperialist masters will fully support the Zelensky attack on Russia.

In fact, Russia will smash the invasion of the Ukrainian fascists.

Meanwhile in the Middle East, the Israeli military has announced the killing of another soldier as resistance fighters press ahead with retaliatory operations amid the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The occupation’s military said yesterday that Sergeant Omer Ginzburg, 19, of the 101st Paratroopers Brigade, had been killed in a sniper attack in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas resistance group, said in a statement that its fighters, in cooperation with the fighters of Saraya al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, had sniped an Israeli trooper in the al-Zana area, east of Khan Younis.

A total of 690 Israeli soldiers have been killed since October 7th, 2023, including 330 since the beginning of the ground invasion of Gaza later that month, according to figures by the regime’s military.

Earlier, the Israeli media reported that the regime underreports fatalities among its forces, and that the number of casualties announced by the Israeli military is much lower than the figure provided by hospitals in the occupied territories.

The Israeli minister of military affairs has complained of the heavy toll that the ongoing Gaza war is inflicting on the regime’s army, calling for drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews amid manpower shortages.

Israel waged its onslaught on Gaza after Hamas carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

However, more than 10 months into the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has failed to achieve its declared objectives and is getting bogged down deeper in the Gaza quagmire.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 39,790 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 92,002 others.

The Palestinians are more than holding their own against the Israeli butchers.

Workers in the UK, the EU and the USA must now intervene in the Gaza liberation war by calling general strikes to paralyse the imperialist war machines and to create the conditions for bringing down the imperialist regimes and replacing them with workers governments that will put an end to the US, EU and UK imperialist wars against Palestine. Solidarity general strike action is now very much needed.

More than 75,000 people have been displaced in southern Gaza just in the past few days, according to a United Nations agency.

Gaza’s media office said on Sunday that data shows the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip has destroyed over a hundred schools and resulted in the deaths of more than 100 university professors and academics, as well as over 500 primary and secondary school teachers across the besieged territory!