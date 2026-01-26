Ice – Immigration Customs Enforcement Officers – Murder Alex Jeffrey Pretti!

FOUR US immigration officers have shot and killed a 37-year-old man, Alex Jeffrey Pretti in front of screaming protesters in an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis.

The video showed at least four masked federal agents wrestling the man, identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, to the ground before two more joined the beaters and continued hitting him.

Moments later, several gunshots were heard and the agents were seen rushing to their feet, leaving the man motionless on the floor.

Police later confirmed Pretti was shot dead by the police. Pretti was an intensive care nurse at the Veterans Administration.

Governor Tim Walz confirmed that he has ordered the deployment of the Minnesota National Guard following the shooting to assist police.

Brian O’Hara, the city’s police chief, said the person killed had no criminal record.

Pretti was an intensive care nurse at the Veterans Administration who cared deeply about people and was very upset by Trump’s immigration policy, according to his family.

Governor Walz described the shooting as criminal. He wrote on social media Platform X: ‘The president must end this operation. Pull the thousands of untrained violent ICE officers out of Minnesota now.’

Millions of workers in the United States have been shocked and angered by the conduct of the US state forces who are now doing everything that they can to drive back the workers’ mass movement that has emerged.

US workers are refusing to pay for the massive costs of the world crisis of the capitalist system.

There are already calls being made by sections of UK workers for a UK general strike to be called by the major trade unions to bring in a UK Workers Government and to join hands with the workers of the USA and Europe.

Now is the time to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in the USA, in Europe and throughout Asia.

The US bosses intend to make the US workers pay for their crisis!

The response of the US trade unions must be to call a general strike to bring down the Trump regime and bring in a workers government that will carry out a socialist revolution, and assist in bringing in planned socialist economies that will use the riches accumulated by US and world capitalism to bring in workers states and a situation where workers enjoy the fruits of their labour.

The workers of the world must not just support the mass actions of the US workers!

The UK’s Trade Union Congress must be recalled to give all and every support to the struggle of US workers by calling an indefinite general strike in the UK to bring in a workers government.

The French and German trade unions must take action to show their 100% support for the struggle of the US working class by calling general strikes.

All UK, and EU trade unions must take action to show their support for the struggles of the US workers.

They must begin their action by calling one-day general strikes in support of the US workers and the US youth.

Full support for the US workers and full support for a US section of the ICFI (International Committee of the Fourth International).

It is time for the workers of the world to take mass strike actions and to rapidly build up the national sections of the ICFI.

The time is rapidly approaching to consign capitalism to the dustbin of history and to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in all of the major capitalist states to carry through and complete the world socialist revolution.

There is not a moment to lose. Build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International everywhere.