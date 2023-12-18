Hundreds More Deaths In Palestine As Israeli Murder Machine Claims More Victims

THE Israeli murder machine is being allowed to do its worst in the Gaza Strip, with the US and the UK ruling classes standing back and aiding and abbeting it, allowing the enemy to do its worst.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for Palestinian National Authority (PNA) President Mahmoud Abbas, has strongly condemned the ongoing assault by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right extremist government on the PNA.

He criticised Netanyahu’s boastful statements about preventing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, stating that such actions ‘align with the frenzied campaign led by certain Western media outlets to undermine the Palestinian national project, led by the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), the legitimate and sole representative of the Palestinian people.’

Abu Rudeineh added that ‘these statements and the suspicious campaign are part of the all-out war waged by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, their land, and holy sites’.

Abu Rudeineh emphasised that Israel ‘continues to reject a ceasefire, committing ongoing massacres against the Palestinian people and destroying hospitals and infrastructure’.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila has called for an ‘urgent probe’ after Israeli forces were accused of crushing to death Palestinians, including wounded patients, using bulldozers in the yard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

On Saturday, doctors and other witnesses said Israeli forces bulldozed tents housing displaced Palestinians near the hospital – one of the 11 hospitals still barely functioning inside Gaza since Israel launched its military offensive on October 7 – and crushed them to death.

Witnesses told Al Jazeera that civilians were deliberately targeted.

‘People were buried alive using bulldozers. Who could do that? All those who committed this crime should be brought to justice and taken to the international criminal court,’ a witness said.

Several videos shared on social media also show people crushed under the rubble in front of the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

‘The bulldozer has destroyed a great deal of the hospital’s facilities,’ Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reported from Rafah in southern Gaza, yesterday morning. ‘It crushed people and their tents in the courtyard, and some 20 people were crushed and buried under the rubble,’ he said.

In a press statement, according to Palestine’s news agency WAFA, PNA Health Minister al-Kaila urged the international community to investigate what happened at the hospital and not ignore the ‘war crimes’ taking place in Gaza.

She also highlighted that the Israeli army destroyed the southern part of the hospital, and said 12 infants remained inside the incubators in the hospital without water or food.

Since Kamal Adwan Hospital was raided, it has been filled with fear and horror, according to doctors.

‘The wounded need operations but we cannot do anything,’ Wafa Albus, a doctor in the hospital, told Al Jazeera.

Pointing at a woman and a man lying on the floor, she said there were no mattresses for patients. ‘Is this a hospital? This situation is unbearable,’ she said.

Leo Cans, Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) head of mission for Palestine, told Al Jazeera that the situation in Kamal Adwan is catastrophic. ‘We are outraged by what’s going on,’ he said, adding that medics in Gaza were operating in conditions comparable to World War I. We are operating on the floor. Children are arriving with very bad injuries, and surgeons have to do multiple operations but there are no more beds,’ he said.

Enough is enough! The trade unions of the UK, the USA and the EU must call general strikes against the mass murder of Palestinian workers and youth.

They must bring in workers governments at home that will immediately send troops to assist the masses of Gaza to liberate themselves from backward and bloodthirsty capitalism, which is now killing thousands every day.

Victory to the Palestinian socialist revolution! Forward to the victory of the world socialist revolution!