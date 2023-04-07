Hezbollah And Hamas Stand Fast As Israel Seeks To Provoke New War To Try To Resolve Its Crisis!

THE secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has met with a delegation of senior Hamas officials in Beirut, as tensions explode across the occupied Palestinian territories after Israeli forces violently stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and attacked Palestinian worshippers.

Sayyed Nasrallah has met with leaders from the Gaza-based resistance movement, including Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the group, Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas’ political bureau, and top officials Khalil al-Hayya and Osama Hamdan, according to Palestinian media outlets.

During their meeting, Nasrallah and the Hamas officials reviewed the latest political and field developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the Middle East, especially the recent confrontations in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and al-Quds.

Israeli minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant said earlier, following a security meeting, that the regime is ready on all fronts to wage a new war.

‘All institutions are ready to face different options on all fronts, we know how to react to any threat,’ Gallant said.

The reality is that a new war is seen by the Israeli military leadership as the only way of uniting their population, after the massive demonstrations against the fascists in the Israeli government, and the overriding of the Law Courts.

Nasrallah issued a warning on Thursday to Israel over the regime’s escalation at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds.

‘The resistance front has a high number of long-range missiles in its arsenal; but it is not using them at the moment.

‘One of the options that resistance fighters would take in case Zionists commit a folly would be the launch of a significant number of ballistic missiles at sensitive Israeli centres,’ Nasrallah said.

At least 30 rockets have reportedly been launched from southern Lebanon into the Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation for raids by Israeli forces.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, also condemned the latest Israeli forces’ raid against worshippers at the al-Aqsa Mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and said that the attack was a ‘red line’ for all Palestinians.

Abu Hamza, a spokesman for the group, said the resistance front has in reality honoured its pledge to defend al-Quds, will continue to confront the Zionist regime’s atrocities, and stresses that it will not hesitate to carry out retaliatory operations by any means.

Iraq’s anti-terror group Kata’ib Hezbollah and Yemeni Ansarullah resistance group have expressed solidarity with Palestinians in the wake of incursions and raids by Israeli forces.

‘We express our full support for rocket barrages fired from southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip at areas inside the Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation for the latest attack by Israel on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of al-Quds,’ Kata’ib Hezbollah said in a statement.

Kata’ib Hezbollah then called upon all Muslims to stand up against the Israeli incursions and defend the al-Aqsa Mosque through all available means.

However the working class of the world must not stand on the sidelines as the Israeli military seeks to strangle the Palestinian revolution.

The British TUC must get up off of its knees and declare its 100 per cent support for the liberation struggle of the Palestinian people and its opposition to all of the Israeli repressions.

The UN, Iran, Turkey and several other countries and bodies have expressed shock and concern about Israeli forces’ incursions into the mosque.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was ‘shocked and appalled’ by images of Israeli security forces beating people at the al-Aqsa Mosque, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

Yet the TUC keeps its silence. The millions of UK workers must demand that the TUC immediately support the struggle of the Palestinian people for their state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The TUC must be made to refuse to handle all Israeli goods and must start a fund to raise millions to arm the Palestinian masses so that a secular socialist state of Palestine will be established in the Middle East with Jerusalem as its capital, where Arabs, Jews and Christians can live side by side in harmony and peace.