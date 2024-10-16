Hamas warns that Israel is stepping up its massacres in order to isolate the north of the Gaza Strip and displace its residents!

THE Hamas Movement has described what is happening in northern Gaza and Jabalia as a ‘full-fledged genocide’, expressing its belief that the Israeli ‘Generals’ Plan’ in northern Gaza would be doomed to failure.

‘The escalating crimes and massacres in northern Gaza are happening in the midst of news and reports asserting that the occupation government has launched a new phase of genocide called the ‘Generals’ Plan’ to isolate the north of the Gaza Strip and displace its residents,’ Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

‘The terrorist occupation army is committing massacres against civilians in northern Gaza, bombing homes over the heads of their residents, and striking civilian infrastructure, including streets, neighbourhoods, bakeries, hospitals and water-wells,’ Hamas affirmed.

‘Dozens of bodies are still being buried under the rubble and lying on the ground across the streets of Jabalia, while rescue crews are unable to retrieve them or reach the wounded and those trapped in targeted places. The residents are also facing a tragic humanitarian situation amid tight siege and prevention of all means of life from entering the north,’ Hamas added.

‘The leaked details of this Israeli plan, which was revealed by the US Associated Press, is based on tightening the siege on the northern Gaza Strip, cutting off humanitarian aid to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians living there, preventing them from obtaining food and drink, and considering those who remain there as combatants, which means the possibility of targeting and killing them after the area has been declared a closed military zone,’ the Movement said.

Lebanese health minister Firas al-Abyad has said that 13 hospitals in the country have been completely or partially out of service as a result of the Israeli aggression, which has been escalating since last September.

‘The Israeli occupation is repeating in Beirut what it has done in Gaza through targeting civilians and infrastructure,’ minister Abyad said in press remarks on Tuesday.

He stressed the need for a ceasefire in Lebanon, calling for more medical and humanitarian support for the country.

Meanwhile, the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has issued an urgent call to the Islamic nation and freedom-loving people worldwide, raising the alarm over the dire situation in Gaza, particularly in the isolated and besieged northern region of the Strip. They called for immediate action and massive demonstrations to expose the crimes of the Israeli occupation.

In a statement released on Monday, the union highlighted that Israeli forces are committing horrific acts of violence against Palestinians in Gaza, who are suffering from ‘hunger, thirst, famine, killing, and bombing, while the streets are filled with the bodies of martyrs, with no mercy or deterrent’.

The statement emphasised that what is happening in Gaza is not just a military assault, but a deliberate act of genocide being committed in plain view of the entire world. It condemned these heinous crimes in the strongest terms, labelling them as war crimes.

The IUMS demanded that the ‘international community assume its legal, moral, and humanitarian responsibility in response to these ongoing massacres’.

Additionally, the union issued an urgent call to the Muslim world and all freedom-loving individuals, saying: ‘The time has come for immediate and effective action to support your brothers in Gaza. You must take to the streets in massive protests everywhere, raise your voices on every platform, and expose the crimes of this terrorist and criminal occupation. Every minute that passes without action increases the suffering and adds to the number of victims.’

In a related development, 16 non-governmental Islamic organisations called on Arab and Muslim leaders to ‘declare a state of emergency’ and act to stop the genocide that Israel has been waging against Gaza for over a year.

The statement was a response to a call from Abu Obaida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, who in a video message a week earlier urged Muslim scholars to increase their solidarity and actions in support of Gaza.

The organisations also called on Arab and Muslim leaders to ‘declare a state of emergency and mobilise armies to repel the Zionist aggression and liberate the holy sites’, stressing the need to provide all forms of support to the Palestinian people and cut ties with Israel, including annulling what they described as ‘humiliating normalisation agreements, which go against the will and interests of the Ummah.’

