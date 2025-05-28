Hamas Urges Free Nations To Intervene To Stop Israel Weaponising Food! Act To Break The Siege Now!

THE Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza has confirmed that the Israeli occupation has utterly failed in its attempt to distribute aid within ‘racial isolation zones’, amid a collapsing humanitarian process and a worsening famine crisis.

According to the statement, Israel’s initiative to distribute aid in these so-called ‘buffer zones’ has failed disastrously, as confirmed by field reports and even the Hebrew media.

Thousands of starving Palestinians – trapped for nearly 90 days without food or medicine – rushed to these zones in a desperate and tragic scene, which ended in the storming of distribution centres and seizure of aid out of sheer hunger. Israeli forces responded with gunfire, injuring several civilians. This, the Office says, highlights the complete collapse of the humanitarian track claimed by Israeli authorities.

The GMO stressed that today’s events are clear proof of the Israeli failure to manage the humanitarian catastrophe it deliberately engineered through policies of starvation, siege, and bombardment. These acts constitute a full-fledged genocide under international law, particularly Article II of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The statement denounced the creation of ‘ghetto-like buffer zones’ for the distribution of minimal aid under threat of death, bullets, and famine – not as genuine humanitarian relief, but as a calculated political strategy to perpetuate starvation, dismantle Palestinian society, and impose politicised aid routes serving Israel’s security and military goals.

The GMO held Israel fully legally and morally accountable for the collapse of food access in Gaza. It condemned the use of humanitarian aid as a weapon of war and political blackmail, as well as the ongoing obstruction of official and international relief organisations from accessing Gaza through proper channels.

It called on the United Nations and the Security Council to act swiftly and decisively to stop the crime, open all crossings immediately and unconditionally, and allow humanitarian agencies to operate freely – without Israeli interference or political agendas.

Furthermore, the Office called for independent international investigative committees to document the starvation crimes and to prosecute Israeli leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It urged Arab, Islamic, and free nations worldwide to intervene immediately, establish independent and secure humanitarian corridors, break the siege, and stop Israel from weaponising food in its genocidal war.

Finally, it unequivocally rejected any scheme based on ‘buffer zones’ or ‘humanitarian corridors’ under Israeli supervision – the very same force starving, killing and exterminating civilians. These, the statement said, are merely modern day racial ghettos designed to deepen isolation and destruction, rather than offer rescue.

The GMO concluded by asserting that what is happening in Gaza is a major crime witnessed by the world – and silence amounts to complicity. It vowed to continue sounding the alarm on behalf of the Palestinian people and held Israel and its allies – particularly the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France – fully responsible for the ongoing famine and mass killings of civilians in Gaza.

Only six out of 22 health centres run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) are still operating in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing Israeli bombardment, the agency said on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on X, UNRWA reported that only these remaining facilities are functioning both inside and outside displacement shelters, warning of a severe shortage of basic medical supplies and calling for the urgent and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

The announcement comes amid a deepening humanitarian crisis caused by the continued siege and bombardment of Gaza by Israeli occupation forces (IOF). Over the past two weeks, UNRWA and independent investigations have documented dozens of attacks on Gaza’s already devastated health infrastructure.

The ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, backed by US political and military support, has resulted in the deaths and injuries of more than 177,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to the Gaza Government Media Office. More than 11,000 people remain missing under the rubble, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war on October 7th, 2023.

Human rights groups and international legal experts warn that the systematic destruction of Gaza’s health infrastructure and the deliberate starvation of its civilian population constitute war crimes and crimes of genocide under international law.