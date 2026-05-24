Hamas Political Bureau member Basem Naim calls for new roadmap to implement ceasefire!

A MEMBER of Hamas’s political bureau, Basem Naim, has criticised Board of Peace representative Nickolay Mladenov for publishing a new roadmap to implement phase two of US president Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan.

Naim said serious negotiations should not be conducted through the media, accusing Mladenov of presenting a roadmap that is different from Trump’s plan and attempting to impose public pressure on Palestinian negotiators.

Naim reiterated Hamas’s commitment to negotiations and to implementing the second phase of the deal, but not in a selective manner or according to Netanyahu’s interpretation of the agreement.

He noted that the deal included a humanitarian first phase, in which the resistance fully met its obligations, while the Israeli occupation regime persisted in its daily aggression, committing more than 13 violations per day on average.

Naim underlined: ‘Killings have persisted, with nearly 900 martyrs and 2,600 wounded since the agreement was signed on October 9. Moreover, not a single bag of cement, piece of timber, or pane of glass has entered Gaza, despite the deal stipulating partial reconstruction of the health, education, and infrastructure sectors.

‘According to the 2025 ceasefire agreement, the Rafah crossing should have reopened three days after the release of living prisoners. Moreover, the occupation has manipulated the unfair “yellow line” on a daily basis, using killing and destruction to expand its control from 53 per cent to 60 per cent (of the total area of the Gaza Strip),’ the Hamas official said.

He added: ‘Mladenov reduces the matter to disarmament, conditioning any progress on it, while ignoring the Security Council resolution and Trump’s plan, which talked about other points such as the entry of the administrative committee, the deployment of international forces, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.’

The Board of Peace envoy warns of a ‘permanent’ Gaza divide under the current status quo.

The UN Security Council has been urged to press for Israeli obligations to be carried out as well as Hamas’ disarmament.

The high representative overseeing the United States-founded and funded Board of Peace for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, warned that the deteriorating status quo in the devastated Palestinian enclave risks becoming ‘permanent’.

Speaking on Thursday to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Mladenov presented a roadmap detailing obligations for Israel and Hamas to implement a permanent ceasefire.

He urged the UNSC to use ‘every means at its disposal’ to press Hamas to disarm, while also saying that Israel must uphold its commitment under a ceasefire agreed in October.

Mladenov said, speaking via video call: ‘Let me say this clearly: The implementation cannot advance through Palestinian obligations alone.

‘The continued killings and Israeli restrictions affecting humanitarian flows are not abstract issues,’ he said.

The war that Israel launched following the October 7th, 2023 attacks on southern Israel by Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups was halted by a ceasefire in October 2025.

More than 72,775 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict. However, the Israeli military maintains a strict security regime, and many hundreds more Palestinians have been killed in the past seven months.

Conflict monitors warn that since the ceasefire in the US-Israel war on Iran was struck last month, Israeli bombardment of Gaza has accelerated. Violent raids by settlers and the military in the occupied West Bank have also been increasing.

In January, the US announced that the Gaza ‘ceasefire’ was moving to phase two, which is supposed to focus on Hamas’s disarmament, long-term governance and the establishment of a panel of Palestinian technocrats to lead post-war Gaza.

The transition to the second phase has been stalled for weeks! Palestine needs the active assistance of the working people of the world!