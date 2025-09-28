Hamas Pledges That Assassinations Will Not Succeed In Breaking Its Will!

THE Hamas Movement has affirmed that the assassinations carried out by Israel against resistance leaders ‘will not succeed in breaking its will or extinguishing its flame’, but rather strengthen its resolve and determination to continue the path toward liberation.

In a press statement, Hamas said that the Palestinian people, resistance forces, and freedom advocates around the world commemorated September 27th on Saturday, the first anniversary of the assassination of Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and several martyred leaders, in a crime carried out by the ‘Zionist entity’ in an attempt to deter the Lebanese resistance from continuing its support for Palestine.

Hamas praised Nasrallah’s heroic and honourable stances in supporting the Palestinian resistance and its valiant battle ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’, noting that the blood of Lebanese resistance leaders has mingled with that of the Palestinian people on the path to liberating Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.

The Movement also expressed full solidarity with Lebanon in facing the Israeli assaults, calling on Arab and Islamic countries to support Lebanon during this sensitive phase and to strengthen its resilience against repeated ‘Zionist schemes and attacks’, thereby reinforcing a unified Arab stance in support of the just causes of the nation.

Nasrallah (64 years old) was assassinated in airstrikes involving tons of explosives targeting a Hezbollah underground facility in the Haret Hreik area of his stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburb on September 27, 2024, during a war between the two sides.

Several cities around the world witnessed large demonstrations in support of Gaza, rejecting Israel’s genocidal war on the Strip, and demanding an end to arms sales to Israel, while renewing accusations against Tel Aviv of committing genocide against Palestinians.

In the British city of Liverpool, thousands of people demonstrated outside the city’s central station on the eve of the Labour Party conference, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans calling for an end to genocide and an end to the British government’s arming of Israel.

In the German capital, Berlin, tens of thousands took part in the ‘All Eyes on Gaza’ march, which started in front of the city hall and moved towards the Victory Column in Tiergarten Park. Protesters chanted slogans such as ‘Free Palestine’ and carried signs reading ‘Stop the Massacre.’

Around 50 organisations called for the march, including the Left Party and human rights groups such as Amnesty International, demanding an end to German arms exports to Israel, unimpeded humanitarian aid delivery, and the imposition of European sanctions on Tel Aviv. Nearly 1,800 police officers were deployed to secure the event, while organisers estimated that more than 30,000 people participated.

Thousands also gathered in the western German city of Düsseldorf, marching from the main train station through the city centre, with delegations arriving by bus from different parts of Germany amid heavy police presence. The event was organised by the ‘People’s Alliance’ under the slogan: ‘We will not forget Gaza, Freedom for Palestine and for all oppressed peoples.’

In Paris, a massive demonstration filled the streets of the French capital in rejection of what participants described as the ‘genocide in Gaza’, with calls stressing that ‘it has become a moral duty for France to pressure Israel to stop the war on the Strip.’ Protesters demanded that the French government protect the ‘Sumud Flotilla’ to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and to stop the ongoing genocidal war.

In Cape Town, South Africa, more than 3,000 demonstrators gathered, demanding the severance of trade and diplomatic ties with Israel and the closure of its embassy, in one of the city’s largest marches in months. Participants delivered a petition to parliament, calling for sanctions similar to those once imposed on South Africa’s apartheid regime.

These movements come amid growing global outrage over Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, which has so far killed around 66,000 Palestinians and injured more than 167,000 the majority of them children and women while famine has claimed the lives of 442 Palestinians, including 147 children.