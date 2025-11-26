Hamas demands prosecution of ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’ for war crimes against Palestinians

IN RESPONSE to the so-called ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’ (GHF) announcement on Monday that it is closing its operation in Gaza, the Hamas resistance movement has called on international courts to prosecute those behind the GHF for crimes against the Palestinian people.

The GHF was jointly created by the Israeli regime and its US backers to act as a tool to drive Palestinians from their land and provide a smokescreen for the deliberate policy of starvation in Gaza.

In a statement following this announcement, Hamas said that the GHF shutting down its operations in the Gaza Strip came after a series of daily massacres during the ongoing genocidal war being waged by the Zionist regime.

Hamas accused GHF of contributing to the killing of starving Palestinians and those seeking aid, emphasising that the closure of the foundation was a justified step against an entity that ‘fell alongside the project of genocide and engineered starvation in partnership with the Zionist occupation.’ The Palestinian resistance movement characterised the foundation’s departure not as a mere termination of services, but as a ‘deserved step for an inhumane group’.

Hamas vehemently condemned GHF’s operational methods since it opened up ‘aid centres’ in Gaza this year which were directly integrated into the occupiers’ ‘security system’.

According to this statement, the GHF’s adopted distribution mechanism was ‘entirely disconnected from humanitarian principles’ and deliberately fostered dangerous and ‘degrading conditions for the dignity of starving Palestinian people’ as they attempted to secure basic sustenance.

Hamas pointed to the catastrophic casualties that had resulted from the GHF’s operational set-up leading to thousands of civilians seeking food being killed or injured by sniper fire and deliberate killings that exposed the foundation’s complicity in genocide.

The statement added that Palestinians regard the GHF as a symbol of the occupation’s failure, along with its partners, to impose their agenda of crushing Palestinian resistance to Zionist occupation.

Hamas further stressed that any project cooperating with the occupation and implementing its fascist policies will ultimately collapse, as it is ‘built on injustice, oppression and dehumanisation.’

Last May Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the new US-backed distribution scheme would be put in force to replace all United Nations humanitarian relief for the 2.2 million Palestinians being deliberately starved in Gaza.

In the same speech, Netanyahu repeated the Zionist regime’s intention to completely occupy Gaza.

The GHF operated ‘distribution centres’ were run by private US companies and Israeli Occupation Force troops. These centres became nothing more than killing grounds for Palestinians forced to choose between dying of hunger or being shot by Israeli troops.

According to statistics from the Gaza Government Media Office, 995 Palestinians were killed, over 6,000 injured and 45 others went missing while trying to access food.

Hamas called on legal organisations and international courts to pursue the GHF and its officials, holding them accountable for their crimes, in order to ‘prevent future tragedies and to protect humanity from organised international terrorism.’

Organised international terrorism is a fit description of capitalism which in its death agony stage of imperialism and decay has waged illegal wars across the globe in a desperate attempt to reassert its domination over the world for exploitation by the capitalist ruling class.

Imperialism has failed to crush the Palestinian resistance but the issue facing the working class and masses of the world is to advance humanity from imperialist barbarism by bringing it down with the victory of the world socialist revolution.

Now is the time to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country to organise the working class to smash capitalism and imperialism through the victory of the world socialist revolution that will bring in a planned socialist economy across the world to provide for the needs of all the people of the world and end imperialist wars forever by consigning capitalism to the dustbin of history.

This is the way forward.