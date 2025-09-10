Hamas condemns the US murderous Doha strike

PALESTINIAN resistance factions and Hamas officials have condemned the Israeli occupation’s strike on the Qatari capital Doha that targeted Hamas leadership and members of the negotiation team, calling it an escalation that proves Israel is intent on prolonging the war, continuing the genocide in Gaza, and forcibly displacing its people.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the resistance factions stressed that despite attempts to decapitate the leadership, the resilience and steadfastness of Hamas and the Palestinian resistance remain unshaken.

The factions mourned the martyrdom of Jihad Lubad, Badr al-Dosari, Hammam al-Hayya, Abdullah Abdul Wahid, Moamen Hassouna, and Ahmad al-Mamlouk, who were martyred in what they described as a ‘cowardly and treacherous attack’ by the occupation on Doha. They also expressed condolences to the Palestinian and Qatari people, and to the Hamas leadership, particularly senior leader Khalil al-Hayya.

The statement accused Israel of acting with full backing from US president Donald Trump and his administration, saying Washington not only provides cover for Israel’s crimes, but also directly enables them. ‘This attack exposes the criminal face of the Zionist entity, supported directly by the fascistic Trump administration, which continues to violate Arab and Muslim countries and trample on international norms and conventions,’ the factions declared.

The resistance factions warned that Israel has become ‘a danger to humanity’, calling on the Arab and Islamic world, as well as free people worldwide, to rise against the occupation.

From Tehran, Hamas’s representative Khaled al-Qaddoumi echoed the same accusation, saying the US has repeatedly planted illusions of negotiations while coordinating with Israel to assassinate resistance leaders. He confirmed that during a consultative meeting of Hamas leadership in Doha, held to study a so-called American proposal, Israeli warplanes launched the strike on the Movement’s office in Qatar, ‘under direct American sponsorship’.

Qaddoumi urged the international community, Arab states, and Muslim nations to abandon passivity and take decisive action against what he described as Israeli crimes fuelled by American complicity. ‘The battlefield exposes the lies of the occupier. We have no choice but to defend ourselves, and we pledge to continue the struggle, either victory or martyrdom,’ al-Qaddoumi stressed.

Despite Doha hosting the Israeli negotiation team and their security leaders preceded by American delegations and secretaries of state as a mediator that was never neutral or impartial, the Israeli occupation state, as usual, broke all international and diplomatic taboos.

Algeria, the Arab member of the UN Security Council, has requested a meeting to discuss the Israeli attack on Doha that targeted Hamas leadership.

On Tuesday, Hamas announced that the Israeli attempt to assassinate its negotiating delegation in Doha had failed.

Hamas added that targeting the negotiating delegation at a moment when the latest proposal by US President Donald Trump was under discussion leaves no doubt that Netanyahu and his government have no intention of reaching any agreement.

