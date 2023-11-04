Hamas condemns the ‘massacre of the century’ in Palestine by Israel and its allies!

HAMAS has said that the Israeli regime is engaged in committing a ‘massacre of the century’ in the Gaza Strip, with Tel Aviv carrying out a ‘hugely deadly and destructive imperialist war’ to assist the imperialist powers to smash the Arab peoples and grab their oil.

Osama Hamdan, a senior official with the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement, made the remarks at a press conference on Thursday.

Within the space of 24 hours, the regime ‘committed three consecutive massacres’ in Gaza, killing and injuring more than 1,000 people, he added.

Hamdan said the Israeli enemy had resorted to dropping internationally banned white phosphorus bombs on the coastal sliver of the Gaza Strip.

The health ministry in Gaza, which has come under an all-out Israeli attack, confirms that the Israeli regime has been using phosphorus bombs, and that the brutal war that the Israeli regime has been waging against the coastal territory since October 7, has so far claimed the lives of 9,224 people, including 3,700 children and more than 2,300 women.

The Israeli regime launched its war after Gaza’s resistance groups conducted Operation al-Aqsa Storm, their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years, in which Hamas surprised the enemy, broke through its defences, captured hundreds of prisoners and smashed the myth of Israeli invincibility for ever.

Hamdan also exposed that when the Israeli regime falsely claims that hospitals across the territory host members of the Palestinian resistance, it is in order to try and justify its around-the-clock attacks on all these facilities.

‘They (the Israelis) know they are lying. But they want to use that as justification for more assaults on hospitals, such as the attack that occurred on the al-Maamdani (al-Ahli) Hospital,’ he said, referring to an Israeli operation that claimed the lives of at least 500 civilians at the facility on October 17.

He added: ‘We hereby warn that such aggression will have dire consequences, not only for the Palestinian people but also to an extent that the occupation may not expect,’ the resistance official warned.

Hamdan added: ‘We consider the American administration and all those who remain silent about this entity’s aggression against our people, are partners in all the bloodshed,’ Hamdan said.

The United States, Israel’s biggest and oldest ally, has provided the regime with thousands of arms consignments since the initiation of the war, and has backed Tel Aviv’s ferocious attacks on the Palestinian territory as a means of ‘self-defence’.

Washington has also been leading the way in casting its veto against the United Nations Security Council resolution that calls on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.

Yesterday, the Hezbollah leader Nasrallah called on the Arab states to cut off all gas, oil and energy supplies to the imperialist powers, and insisted that ‘the killing and displacement of thousands of Palestinians cannot stop the resistance movement,’ and that a new historical phase in the fight with Israel had begun.

In fact, a new historical phase is well underway with the working class of the UK, the US and the EU on the march against capitalism and imperialism.

The workers of the world do not support the efforts of the imperialist powers to put the whole world back into chains. Workers understand that the workers of the world are in the same trench as the Arab peoples and that imperialism is the enemy of both the Arab peoples and the workers of the world.

More and more workers are beginning to realise that their enemy is at home, and that the way forward in a situation of a growing capitalist crisis is for the TUC to be forced to call a general strike to bring down the Tory government and prepare the way for a Workers Revolutionary Government in the UK and for the victory of the working people of the world through the victory of the world socialist revolution.

Now is the time to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International world-wide to lead the workers of the world in organising this victory.

Now is the time to force the TUC to call a general strike to bring down the Tories and bring in a workers government and socialism in the UK!