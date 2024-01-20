Get Ready For War says NATO, as capitalist crisis reaches its explosion point!

‘CIVILIANS IN THE WEST must prepare for all-out war with Russia within the next 20 years’, a NATO Admiral, Rob Bauer warned in the Daily Telegraph yesterday.

It’s not just the armed forces that have got to be got ready for the Third World War. Bauer says ‘private citizens need to be ready for a war that would require wholesale changes in their lives.’

‘Large numbers of citizens will need to be mobilised and governments should put systems in place.’

He added for good measure that: ‘We have to realise, it is not a given that we are in peace. And that’s why we (NATO forces) are preparing for a conflict with Russia.

‘But the discussion is much wider … it is also the industrial base and also the people that have to understand they play a role.’

Bauer, the Chairman of NATO’s Military Committee praised Sweden for asking all of its citizens to brace for war, ahead of the country formally joining the NATO alliance.

90,000 NATO troops will next week begin the bloc’s largest military exercise since the Cold War began.

‘The Steadfast Defender 2024 operation’ is explicitly designed to prepare the alliance for an invasion of Russia.

Bauer concluded ‘You have to find more people if it comes to war. … Then you talk about “Mobilisation, reservists or conscription”. You need to be able to fall back on an industrial base that is able to produce weapons and ammunition fast enough to be able to continue a conflict if you are in it.’

The above makes it obvious that the crisis of capitalism is driving NATO and the ruling classes that have created it forward for a new great war with Russia, and China. And also with the working people of the world, that would leave society with hundreds of millions dead and drive society back to some new Stone Age, all this in a desperate effort to preserve the capitalist order of exploitation.

Capitalism has a death wish and it wants to take the working people of the world down with it.

Stopping this war means getting rid of capitalism in its main areas through socialist revolutions to use the means of production that have been developed by humanity for the good of all.

In fact, the masses of the planet are already on the march, against poverty, hunger, capitalism and in support of the oppressed nations.

Hundreds of millions of workers and youth have marched and demonstrated for the Palestinian people to be allowed to have their own state free from Nazi-style Israeli oppression.

Hundreds of millions of workers do not see a single reason to stand back and watch the imperialist powers plan wars with Russia and China to try to smash the gains of the Chinese and Russian revolutions, and then to drive the working class back to the conditions of the 19th century!

The workers of the world will not accept a future as nuclear fodder.

The millions of workers who march for Palestine today will tomorrow be building revolutionary parties to smash capitalism and imperialism through carry- ing out the world socialist revolution.

The message from the bosses is to stick with capitalism and its projected radioactive nuclear wars.

This is already rejected by millions of workers and youth.

Now these millions must be mobilised to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International to lead the workers of the world to smash capitalism and imperialism with the victory of the worldwide socialist revolution.

Now is the time to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country.

Now is the time to smash capitalism by organising the victory of the worldwide socialist revolution.

Now is the time to go forward to the worldwide socialist society, whose maxim will be ‘from each according to their ability to each according to their need!’

There is not a moment to lose!