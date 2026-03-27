Forward with the Iranian Workers Revolution!

SINCE the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran began, US President Donald Trump has claimed Iran’s military has been ‘degraded’ and that the war is ‘nearly won’.

However, Iran’s senior commanders are insisting that they have ‘flipped the script’ from a ‘defensive’ posture to an offensive one, with revolutionary implications.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, says there are no ongoing negotiations with the US. The proposal that the Americans sent to Iran through Pakistani mediators was rejected by the Iranian side for being impractical. Iran laid out its own set of conditions to end the war that was imposed on it, clearly dealing from a position of strength.

The demands Iran has put forward include a complete halt to ‘aggression and assassinations’ by the US enemy, the establishment of concrete mechanisms to ensure that the war is not reimposed on the Islamic Republic, a guaranteed and clearly defined payment of war damages and reparations, the end of the war across all fronts and recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

A country that has – in Trump’s words – lost its military would not be intent on making demands while simultaneously bombing Israeli-American targets across the region.

The stark contrast demands investigation: Clearly, the truth is in short supply.

The recent crippling of energy exports from the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council has shocked the global markets and threatened the petrodollar, as Iran demands that countries wishing to pass through the strategic waterway of the Strait of Hormuz pay in Chinese Yuan, a move towards dedollarisation it has been pushing for years.

As the markets opened on Monday, Trump completely reversed his position, stating:

‘I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS.’ [sic]

This five-day window, experts believe, is significant. It aligns with the upcoming weekend, the weekend being a consistent period when Trump has previously initiated adventurous military actions – for example, launching aggression on Iran on February 28th, 2026, orchestrating the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3rd, 2026, and renewing bombing campaigns on Syria on January 10th, 2026.

The entire strategy of lying serves one clear purpose: Market manipulation. It is not an indicator of the failure that is the aggression on Iran; it is not a way to rally voters, but rather, it is a way to ensure capital stays on the side of the military, the Trump administration and the Zionist regime.

In this latest instance, Trump insists he won’t target infrastructure to rally markets, but within an hour, the Israeli regime announces the targeting of infrastructure anyway.

However, within the announcement of Trump’s successful ‘negotiations’ (that Iran has again denied existed), markets rallied.

Note the order of events as documented by The Kobeissi Letter:

‘At 7.04am ET today, President Trump said the US and Iran have had productive discussions to end the Iran War.’

‘By 7.10am ET, the S&P 500 surged +240 points, adding +$2 trillion in market capital.

‘27 minutes later, Iran completely denied all of President Trump’s claims and said there has been “no contact” with the US.

‘By 8am ET, the S&P 500 had fallen -120 points, erasing -$1 trillion in market capital.

‘That’s a $3 trillion swing market cap in 56 minutes, just in the S&P 500.’

President Trump has used this tactic repeatedly during the ongoing war. For instance, on March 9th, he announced that ‘the war is almost over’. However, the war has just begun. It is to organise the working class and the poor to take the power and establish a Socialist Middle East as part of a World Socialist Republic!