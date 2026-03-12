Forward To The British Socialist Revolution! And The World Socialist Republic!

HOME SECRETARY Shabana Mahmood has issued a ban on what she calls a ‘hate march’, that is the Al Quds Day Protest on Sunday March 15th, assembling at 2 Marsham Street, Westminster.

The Labour Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood has decided that the march and rally planned in London for Sunday should be banned.

Mahmood was responding to a request by the Metropolitan Police. She said: ‘I have approved the Metropolitan Police’s request to ban the Al Quds march. I am satisfied doing so is necessary to prevent serious public disorder, due to the scale of the protest and the multiple counter protests, in the context of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.’

The ruling class supporters of Trump’s policy of bombing Iran back into a new ‘stone age’ have been given a state sponsorship by the Labour government to pedal their pro-war stance.

This government has been unable to ban pro-Palestine marches because of the mass support they generate amongst hundreds of thousands of people in the UK who support Palestine.

It has also been unable to prosecute successfully the Palestine Action protesters, who have stopped companies such as Elbit, manufacturing weapons to be used by Israel.

The issue today is that the majority of people in the UK support Palestine and the pro-Zionist lobby is now in a minority. This is not anti-semitism, it is because of the vicious genocidal actions of the Israeli government that has massacred over 75,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

Such action is abhorred by all, in particular Jewish people who have joined in the marches supporting Palestine. To ban the Al Quds march, an annual march for Palestine, is a political disgrace! Each year this march is held and each year it is a peaceful protest.

To say it will cause ‘serious public disorder’ is a lie and an excuse for this government to show its support for the US and Israel, by attacking legal pro-Iranian organisations such as the Islamic Human Rights Committee.

The Labour government is clearly supporting the US-Israel onslaught on the Iranian masses. However, these masses refuse to budge in their mass support for the Iranian and Palestinian revolutions.

Millions of workers are now refusing to support a Labour government, which was originally elected with a massive majority.

It is because this government has turned its back on the working class, with policies that only aid the bosses and the bankers.

It has also turned its back on the revolutionary masses who are fighting imperialism for survival.

Such a government must be brought down now!

The UK working class must take decisive political and industrial action to re-establish the independent state of Palestine, to end the brutal war against Iran and Lebanon, and to create the conditions for the working class of the world to go forward to smash capitalism and bring in a worldwide Socialist Republic.

In fact the working class must see to it that a Special Congress of the TUC is held to mobilise all of the trade unions to organise an indefinite general strike to bring down the Labour government and go forward to a workers government and Socialism.

In fact, decisive action by UK workers to bring down the Labour careerists and bring in a workers government will be welcomed by tens of millions of workers all over the world.

A workers government will nationalise the banks and the major industries and bring an end to bankrupt capitalism and will end all its wars against the oppressed peoples of the world.

Capitalism has had its day and deserves to be dumped into the dustbin of history as soon as is possible, to make way for a socialist future.

Today millions of workers and youth are waiting for the call to take mass action to smash capitalism and imperialism.

There is not a moment to lose, as capitalist society is rapidly degenerating and trying to drag millions of workers into the gutter along with it.

There is not a moment to waste. Forward to the victory of the British and the World Socialist Revolution!