Forward to a Workers Government in both the UK and Palestine!

HAMAS has commented on the statements of the Zionist War Minister Katz that blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza ‘is a pressure method’. The Hamas Movement stressed on Friday that his remarks represent a ‘renewed public acknowledgment that Israel is committing the war crime of using starvation as a weapon, and depriving civilians of basic life essentials, including food, medicine, water and fuel, for the seventh consecutive week!’

Hamas emphasised, in a press statement, that the ‘terrorist minister Ben-Gvir’s statement calling for not bringing even one gram of aid into the Strip adds to several statements and positions issued by this Zionist fascist junta, which continues to defy all laws and conventions, and declares its clear intention to continue this brutal genocide’.

Hamas added: ‘It is shameful that these criminal statements pass without facing clear stances from the international community, the UN and the UN Security Council, as well as international judicial bodies that should condemn them and bring the perpetrators to account.’

The Movement renewed its call on the international community to ‘take decisive action to stop the crime of starvation and the ongoing siege on Gaza’, urging the International Criminal Court to ‘prosecute the Zionist terrorists, Katz and Ben-Gvir, as well as all occupation officials, and hold them accountable for their brutal crimes against humanity’.

The Hamas Movement added that the martyrdom of prisoner Musab Adili, 20, from the town of Huwwara, south of Nablus, proves that the ‘Zionist occupation and its fascist prisons service continue to take revenge of and torture Palestinian prisoners, depriving them of the most basic human rights, while continuing the policy of medical neglect, which means slow killing of detainees in Israeli occupation prisons.’

Hamas pointed out that his martyrdom came on the eve of Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, and with the approach of his freedom, as he was supposed to be set free after three days.

The Movement warned against the continuation of this criminal policy pursued by Israel against Palestinian prisoners, as holding thousands of them captive under harsh and inhumane conditions with torture, starvation and medical neglect, endangers their lives at any given moment.

Hamas renewed its call to all free people of the world and human rights and lawful authorities to pressure Israel and hold it accountable for its crimes against the Palestinians, and to support the prisoners in light of the tragic and difficult conditions they are subjected to.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Labour, far from supporting Palestine, is facing a mounting backlash against its campaign of intimidation aimed at forcing MPs to fall in line behind a brutal programme of austerity targeting disabled people.

AS A June vote looms on their £4.8 billion disability benefit cuts, ministers are scrambling to suppress what could become a major internal rebellion and the beginning of a revolution.

Rather than back down from deeply unpopular policies, Labour’s leadership is reportedly pressuring dissenting MPs into silence. The tactic is being widely condemned as an attempt to coerce MPs into complicity with measures that will devastate the lives of their constituents.

Labour’s right wing is so weak that it has urged Labour MPs to abstain and not defeat the Labour government on this issue.

One MP, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted the shift in tone from previous votes, saying: ‘When people abstained on the winter fuel vote, they were warned that it had been taken by the leadership as voting against the government. This time, however, a number of MPs have been offered the opportunity to abstain.’

The so-called compromise must be rejected and Labour MPs must vote to defeat the misnamed Labour government and bring it down, opening up the doors for the development of a workers government, through a socialist revolution.

In fact, there must be a single front from Gaza to London to both defeat the right wing Labour government and bring in a Workers Government and to establish the Palestinian State with Jerusalem as its capital.

This is the only way forward to the victory of both the British Socialist revolution and the establishment of the State of Palestine, from the river to the sea!