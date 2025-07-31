End funding ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’ US Democrat Senators demand!

YESTERDAY, 93 Democrat members of the US House of Representatives issued an official letter calling on the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, to open an urgent investigation into the structure and operation of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

The GHF was set up by the US and Israeli regimes to run food ‘aid’ centres in Gaza. These have become killing zones for starving Palestinians, forced to travel long distances, only to face being shot by Israeli occupation troops, or by private mercenary contractors.

In this letter, these Democrats expressed their deep concern that the GHF has become the primary or sole entity responsible for delivering aid, despite its lack of the necessary competence and expertise.

These representatives strongly criticised what they describe as the lack of transparency and oversight of the GHF and that its ‘distribution model’ has caused chaos and casualties.

The letter concludes by demanding the full disclosure of the GHF’s sources of funding and details of its contracts with security companies and aid suppliers.

The extent of the ‘chaos and casualties’ from the activities of GHF private contractors, and the Israeli occupation troops who surround and control these ‘aid sites’, has become impossible for the genocidal Israeli regime and the US government to cover up.

On Tuesday, it was reported that at least a further 13 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli forces at a distribution point at the Netzarim Corridor operated by the GHF.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that a thousand Palestinians have been killed trying to access food since May 27 at these supposed ‘secure’ sites.

The massive wave of opposition and outrage that has erupted from workers and young people across the world to Israeli genocide has piled pressure on political parties throughout Europe, Britain and the US.

The Democratic party in the US has been the staunchest supporter of Israel, and this letter from 93 of its House of Representatives members reflects fear amongst sections of the ruling class that the anger of tens of millions of workers, against the complicity of their governments in these crimes against humanity, is rapidly boiling over into demands for real action to end genocide in Gaza.

In a further development, 21 Democratic senators went further by issuing a letter urging the Trump administration to suspend US financial support to GHF, because of the number of Palestinians killed at its sites.

In their letter to Rubio sent on Sunday, these senators expressed their ‘grave’ concerns about ‘the role in the financial support for the troubled GHF’.

The letter goes on to say: ‘We urge you to immediately cease all US funding for GHF and resume support for the existing UN-led aid coordination.’

Leading Democratic senator Chris Van Hollen told CBS News, ‘American taxpayers should not be spending one penny to fund this private organisation, backed by mercenaries, and by the IDF, that has become a death trap’ for Palestinians desperately seeking food.

These letters will, of course, have no effect on the Trump administration’s support for the Zionist state of Israel, and its continued arming of genocide in Gaza.

Similarly, the actions of the Starmer government proclaiming it would recognise the state of Palestine, while continuing to supply weapons and intelligence to Israel, is purely a desperate attempt to cover up the complete complicity with the crimes against humanity, being committed daily by Netanyahu’s Zionist regime.

Netanyahu and his regime shrug off all these outpourings of condemnation, denying starvation is taking place while boasting about cleansing Gaza for Zionist settlers, once every last Palestinian has been driven into the grave or sea.

But the mass movement of workers and masses across the world cannot be shrugged off and will not be diverted.

These letters express the growing fear, amongst the US and world ruling class, that the genocide being carried out by imperialism’s client Israeli state is igniting a revolutionary uprising amongst workers and youth, who are demanding not letters but action.

There must be action to end genocide in Gaza, through the working class in the US, UK and Europe forcing their trade unions to call general strikes, to bring down the genocidal-enabling capitalist governments, and go forward to workers governments and socialism.