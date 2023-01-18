Disband the police force now – forward to a workers state and socialism

DAVID Carrick, a serving Metropolitan Police officer, admitted 49 offences in court on Monday, pleading guilty to 24 rape charges, and false imprisonments, and indecent assaults.

Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 offences involving 12 women in Hertfordshire and London between 2003 and 2020.

The multiple nature of these attacks on the women he preyed on meant that Carrick has admitted to over 80 sex offences over nearly a 20 year period, making him one of the most prolific sex offenders in the country, most of the time while serving as a police officer, including being an armed member of the police protection squad.

Now his case has concluded in the courts it has emerged that Carrick was reported to the Metropolitan Police and other forces on nine separate occasions for offences including rape, domestic abuse, burglary, harassment and assault.

He was finally arrested in October 2021 and charged with rape but until then he had never been suspended from duty despite the mountain of accusations and complaints made against him.

In November 2002, a year after he joined the police, he was accused of actual bodily harm following an attack on a woman who reported this to Scotland Yard, who took no action.

In 2004 a suspected domestic incident was not even looked at by the Met department of professional standards.

This set the pattern for Carrick’s long career in the police as a depraved sexual predator.

There were multiple accusations of violence and sexual assaults where he used his position as a police officer to threaten and coerce women to withdraw their accusations, which were then swept under the carpet by his bosses.

Carrick is most certainly not yet another isolated ‘bad apple’ as former Metropolitan commissioner Cressida Dick infamously labelled the PC who raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

In fact the Metropolitan Police, along with forces across the country, are stuffed full of officers with accusations of sexual and other criminal offences against them.

In the wake of Carrick’s conviction, the Met has been forced to reveal that it is investigating 1,000 sexual and domestic abuse claims against 800 of its officers, while the Guardian paper reported that over 150 Met officers are on restricted duties and barred from public-facing roles while under investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct or racism.

None of this comes as any surprise.

The Metropolitan Police were declared to be institutionally racist by the McPherson Inquiry into the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence in 1993, while an independent panel inquiring into the 1987 murder of private detective Daniel Morgan described the Met as ‘institutionally corrupt’ in its report issued in 2021, while the rape and murder of Sarah Everard is still under a public inquiry.

Every time a police atrocity is forced into the public view the cry goes out for reforms, and yet another public inquiry to discover how the supposedly rigorous police vetting system allowed predators like Carrick to ‘slip through the net’ for over 20 years.

In fact a racist, misogynistic and corrupt police force is not an accident but a deliberate requirement of the ruling class.

The police force is dominated by an outlook that views women as objects, ethnic minorities as people whose lives count for nothing, and workers and youth as just rabble to be controlled through violence.

This fascistic outlook is precisely what the capitalist state needs in its police forces that it is increasingly relying on to use lethal force to enforce the dictatorship of the ruling class over a powerful working class that is moving rapidly into action against a bankrupt capitalist system that is determined to drive the working class into poverty and hunger, to protect the profits of the bankers and bosses.

These are the police forces that PM Sunak intends to give sweeping powers to, to ban strikes and demonstrations, a force prepared to use massive violence on workers.

The only answer to this corrupt and murderous gangster capitalist state is for the working class to insist that the TUC immediately organises a general strike to smash this capitalist state, to bring down the Tories and bring in a workers state that will disband the corrupt police and replace the capitalist state with a workers’ state, based on workers councils of action and socialism! This is what must be done!