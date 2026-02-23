Desperate Labour Defence Secretary Healey wants to send British troops into the Ukraine to fight Russia!

DEFENCE Secretary John Healey said yesterday that his hope was that he would be the first Defence Secretary to deploy British troops to the Ukraine.

He added: ‘There is no heavier burden on any Defence Secretary or any government than committing our Armed Forces on operations.’

Healey continued: ‘I want to be the Defence Secretary who deploys British troops to the Ukraine because this will mean that this war is finally over.’

The UK government is working alongside its allies to establish a so called ‘coalition of the willing’, to organise a multi-national peacekeeping force ‘that would guard the Ukraine against Russian aggression, once a deal to end the war has been secured’.

He continued: ‘I am proud that the UK is united for Ukraine. I am proud of the highest ever level of military support we’re providing this year.’

He added: ‘Among the latest supportive measures being proposed by Britain is £200m of funding which will be used to equip British armed forces with the kit that they need as they are ready to be deployed as part of the multi-national force for Ukraine.

‘The money will be spent to upgrade vehicles, communication devices and purchase new counter-drone protection hardware.’

Healey also welcomed the ‘deepening integration’ of the Ukrainian armed forces into NATO exercises.

Last month, he travelled to Ukraine to witness first hand the threat of missile strikes and drone attacks.

During his visit 90 Shahed drones were fired at Kiev – 21 targeting residential buildings. One ballistic missile struck a site in Lviv just 15 minutes from where he was staying.

While there, Healey said: ‘I am proud that the UK is united for Ukraine. I am proud of the highest ever level of military support that we are providing this year.’

It is clear that the UK ruling class is getting ready to back an anti-Russian offensive led by a ‘coalition of the willing’, including thousands of British mercenaries.

Among the latest measures being proposed by Britain is £200 million of funding which will be used to equip British armed forces with the kit that they need so that they are ready to be deployed as part of a ‘multi-national force’ for the Ukraine.

He said: ‘Together we stand with those Ukrainians fighting on the front line.’ He added: ‘We are putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position to achieve a just and lasting peace on their terms.’

The UK working class must support the liberation forces who are battling to free the Ukraine from the grip of the most right-wing forces who wish to impose a fascist regime.

UK workers must demand that all British troops are with drawn from the Ukraine and that the trade unions must take up the fight to smash the Ukrainian fascist movements that are being financed and encouraged by the imperialist powers including the USA and the UK.

The TUC must recall its Congress to give its full support to the Ukrainian and Russian working class who are intent on restoring the Soviet Union in all of its territories.

The TUC must also aid the Russian workers’ struggle by calling a Special Congress to organise a general strike in the UK to defend all of the basic rights of the working class and to stop them being destroyed by the bankrupt British ruling class.

On a world scale, capitalism is in its death agony and must be overthrown and replaced by worldwide socialism whose maxim will be ‘from each according to their ability to each according to their needs’.

Forward to the victory of the world socialist revolution!