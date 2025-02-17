Crisis Of Capitalism Reaches The Point Of Explosion! Socialist Revolution Is The Only Way Forward!

EUROPEAN leaders are set to meet today for an emergency summit on the war in Ukraine. They are frightened that Russia and the USA will make a deal that will leave the EU out in the cold with nothing to show for its huge expenditure of blood and gold in the Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to meet with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to begin peace talks.

This comes just days after US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the state of the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he did not receive an invitation to those talks and has repeatedly said he would not accept any bilateral deal agreed by the US and Russia. He, however, has no choice!

French President, Emmanuel Macron is to hold a meeting of European leaders today to discuss the situation in Ukraine, in which the EU and the UK have already spent billions seeking to turn the Ukrainian civil war into an open war against Russia, for the purpose of regime change.

The meeting, a real gathering of would-be imperialist thieves includes leaders from France, the UK, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain and Denmark, which would represent Baltic and Scandinavian countries.

There has already been a warning from James Cowan who heads the UK based landmine clearing charity the Halo Trust that there is no point talking about US access to Ukraine’s vast mineral wealth unless the problem of its unexploded landmines is also addressed.

Speaking to the BBC on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Cowan, a former British army major general, said: ‘The problem in Ukraine is huge. The Ukrainians estimate 156,000sq km (60,232sq miles) are contaminated by landmines or other explosive munitions.

‘These mines are laid on the most productive farm land in Europe and are significantly damaging Ukraine’s economy,’ he adds.

Cowan has blamed Ukrainian state bureaucracy for delays in clearing the country of what he said were millions of unexploded landmines, concentrated in the war-torn east of the country.

However, the imperialists are demanding a major return on the billions that they have already invested in the Ukrainian counter-revolution.

Ukraine’s government is understood to have already drawn up a draft deal that would give the US access to large mineral deposits including ‘rare earths’ such as lithium.

But President Zelensky is also reported very wisely to have refused to sign off on the big deal unless the US provides concrete security guarantees for himself and his fellow pro-imperialist collaborators.

James Cowan said that there could be a major billions plus US/Ukrainian deal that allows mining for minerals but this cannot happen without first demining the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on the security situation in the Middle East and the strong relationship between the US and the Ukraine.

Netanyahu said US President Donald Trump is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House and that the two nations share the same strategy for the future of Gaza – that is to kick out the Gazans.

Rubio had a great disdain for the rest of the imperialist gang, calling the UN General Assembly ‘anti-American’ and ‘anti-Israel’ and accused the International Criminal Court (ICC) of ‘outrageously libelling’ Israel, adding that like Israel, his country does not accept the authority of the court.

Marco Rubio said that Iran is the ‘single greatest source of instability’, adding that it can never be allowed to own nuclear weapons.

Rubio added that Hamas has to be ‘eliminated’ and urged the Lebanese army to disband Hezbollah.

Rubio did not comment on US plans for Ukraine but is heading to Saudi Arabia in the coming days for peace talks with Russia, leaving the EU in the lurch!!!