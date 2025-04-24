Capitalism reaches end of the road – time to overthrow it with a socialist revolution

YESTERDAY, US president Donald Trump performed another humiliating retreat when he accused Ukrainian president Zelensky of being responsible for the war on Russia continuing.

When Trump became president in January, he pledged to end the imperialist war on Russia being waged through the puppet Ukrainian regime on ‘day one’.

Trump’s army of admirers believed this would mean forcing Russia to accept US terms and admit defeat.

In reality, none of Trump’s demands on Russia have been agreed by President Putin and now in desperation the US president is conceding a virtual defeat, while blaming the puppet Zelensky for holding out on a deal Trump claims he has made with Russia.

This deal, it is reported, involved ceding territory to Russia including recognition by the US of the right of Crimea to remain part of Russia – something that both Zelensky and the EU states have always bitterly opposed.

Russia so far has refused to accept Trump’s ‘peace deal’ although they insist Putin remains open to talks.

Many bourgeois commentators believed that Trump’s plan all along was to dump the ‘unwinnable war against Russia’ to concentrate on ‘the real enemy of US capitalism – China’.

On April 2nd, Trump unveiled his great tariff war on the world, with China singled out for the biggest tariff on goods imported to the US, that rose to 145%.

Within days, Trump was forced to cave in and announced a 90-day pause in the reciprocal tariffs on all countries except China – which immediately responded by imposing its own tariff of 125% on US goods, along with restrictions on the export of minerals vital to the computer and chip industries.

On Wednesday, Trump performed another massive retreat from a tariff war to ensure US domination over the world, when he announced that his administration was ‘actively’ talking to China about tariffs.

The Chinese government yesterday said that these were just ‘rumours’ and there are no current ‘economic and trade negotiations’ between China and the US.

In fact, all Trump’s wild actions have driven the global capitalist financial and manufacturing world into complete chaos and meltdown.

Stock markets across the globe crash one day, and then slightly revive the next, after Trump retreats, only to crash again when it becomes clear that there is no relief, no stability and no future for a capitalist system that is careering into bankruptcy, and recession, with no way to escape.

With no economic solution to the crisis engulfing the entire capitalist world, the ruling class is now forced to ensure that the powerful working class takes all the pain of mass unemployment, wage cutting and poverty, that is the only future capitalism holds for the working class and youth.

Young people in particular are rightly feared by the capitalist class as the most revolutionary section of the working class.

Youth and students have been in the vanguard of the fight against imperialist supported Zionist genocidal war in Gaza, and for this they have earned the hatred of Trump, who is intent on smashing up US universities and expelling students for supporting Palestine.

In the UK, Starmer’s Labour government has led a ‘crackdown of free speech’ with as many as 113 students and university staff having faced disciplinary action over pro-Palestinian activism.

Youth and students are in the forefront of the fight against a capitalist system that in its death agony can only lash out through wars, to try and re-dominate the world, while preparing to make youth and workers at home pay for the bankers and bosses crisis.

Youth are not stupid, they see clearly that capitalism holds no future, except wars and poverty for the working class and masses of the world.

The capitalist ruling class has had its day in history and cannot be allowed to carry on any longer.

The urgent task today is to rapidly build up the Young Socialists and the WRP in Britain and build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country to organise the working class, with youth at the head, to take power by bringing down their capitalist governments and going forward to workers governments and world-wide socialism. There is no other way forward!