Canada’s Armed Forces Are Preparing To Resist A US Invasion After Trump Says He Wants To Annex Its Territory

ACCORDING to the Canadian newspaper, ‘The Globe and Mail’, Canada’s armed forces have already created a model for a hypothetical US invasion of Canada after Donald Trump said that he wanted to annex its territory.

The plans that ruled out the introduction of conscription are said to mark the first time in 100 years that Ottawa has planned to meet an attack from its US neighbour.

According to the ‘Globe and Mail’, the country would have to turn to unconventional warfare such as groups of troops and armed civilians carrying out hit-and-run style ambushes.

Drones would also have to play a major role in the struggle to inflict the maximum number of casualties on US soldiers attempting to occupy the country.

Mark Carney, Canada’s Prime Minister, said yesterday that there had been a ‘rupture’ in the world order after ‘Mr Trump demanded to take over Greenland’.

Trump has also repeatedly said that he would like Canada to be part of the US.

Canada’s Defence officials reportedly think that a US invasion from the south could overwhelm Canada’s defences as quickly as two days.

Canada’s military has 71,500 members of its armed forces plus 30,000 reservists. However it is dwarfed by the US army which has 2.8 million enlisted.’

There are around 186,000 active duty members of the US marines who would be the most likely to stage an assault on Canada, with 40,000 in reserve.

One Canadian defence source said that Canada at most has three months to prepare for an invasion. Canada’s allies such as the UK would be called upon to assist, ‘the Canadian planning documents state’.

Trump has meanwhile formed a ‘Board for Peace ’and demanded £800 million for permanent membership of this Board for Peace.

Trump has also decided to invite Vladimir Putin and other leaders from about 60 nations, to serve on the Board for Peace, with £800 million the price of permanent membership. The plan is to rival, and eclipse the United Nations.

The Board for Peace organisation is to be used to legitimise land grabs such as taking Greenland from Denmark and the Falkland Islands from Britain.

Meanwhile, the working class of the world must take advantage of this death agony of imperialism to build sections of the Young Socialists and sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International to organise the victory of the world socialist revolution.

This will smash the imperialist powers and consign the capitalist ruling classes to the ‘Dustbin of History.’

In every country, the working class is on the march, and is seeking the ways and the means to overthrow the discredited and outdated capitalist order.

Socialism will work on the basis of the maxim ‘from each according to their ability, to each according to their need’, and replace the law of the jungle of bankrupted capitalism with a socialist society.

Humanity must now go forward to socialism to create a society where the masses of the world will be able to live in peace and will put an end to Zionism and imperialism.

Build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International to establish socialism! Victory to the World Socialist Revolution! We have not a moment to lose!