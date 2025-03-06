Britain is set to rearm with the working class paying the full bill with job, wage and NHS cuts!  

THE Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he is willing to give up his war with Russia in the Ukraine, and is also ready to hand over a part of the Ukraine’s mineral wealth to the USA.

The US and its UK ally aim to loot their way through Europe, Africa and Asia to try to solve their economic problems.

It also clears the way for a deal between the US and Putin about Moscow’s future role.

Zelensky said yesterday: ‘Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians.’

He added: ‘My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.’

He continued: ‘It is time to make things right. None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.’

Meanwhile, back in the UK, the Ministry of Defence released figures to show that the number of troops fit for active service has fallen over recent months.

Just under 54,700 troops were considered ‘medically fully deployable’ in the British army in January 2025 – down from last October.

The Daily Telegraph on Sunday was crystal clear about what had to be done.

Its lead article by Matt Oliver stated that: ‘Public expenditure will be cut to pay for an increase in defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027.’

Rachel Reeves the Chancellor stated: ‘I will never play fast and loose with the public finances and I will always explain where the money is going to come from. But I think you should note that it was through spending reductions elsewhere that we were able to fund this increase in defence spending.

‘That was the choice that we made, rather then increasing taxation.’

These comments have increased fears that the government is preparing to slash the ballooning sickness and benefits bill, which is forecast to rise from £65bn to £100bn by the end of this decade.

Reeves described the ‘worklessness crisis’ as a ‘stain on our country’ with almost one million young people out of work.

Alison McGovern, the employment minister, has also signalled that cuts to sickness benefit were coming as she said the UK ‘could not afford the spiralling bill’.

As the capitalist crisis deepens, youth will bear the brunt of the onslaught and will be workless in their millions, while British capitalism goes under.

There is no doubt that youth will resist the kind of pauperisation that is to be imposed on them by the busted and broken British ruling class.

There can be only one response from the masses of the workers and the youth.

This is to mobilise and organise a socialist revolution beginning with a general strike to bring down the the Labour government that will seek to impose savage cuts on the working class and replace it with a Workers Government. This will nationalise the banks and the major industries and bring in a socialist nationalised and planned economy.

The UK, EU and the US working class must make an alliance with the revolutionary Palestinian masses to bring down capitalism and carry though the world socialist revolution bringing in nationalised and planned economies based on satisfying the basic needs of the working class.

Only the WRP and its youth organisation the Young Socialists, and sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International are organising the British and also the world socialist revolutions.

So join the Workers Revolutionary Party and organise this movement worldwide.

There is no doubt that capitalism and its historically outmoded and backward capitalist system is coming to the end of its historic road. It must be replaced by a worldwide nationalised and planned socialist economy where planned production will satisfy the needs of the people and replace the capitalist jungle’s survival of the fittest.

Join the WRP and the Young Socialists today and build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International worldwide!