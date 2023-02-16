Backstabber Starmer Is Splitting Labour. He Wants To Be Part Of A Tory-Led Coalition!

JEREMY Corbyn will not be a Labour candidate at the next general election, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has said. Corbyn the former Labour leader had hoped to be readmitted so he could stand for re-election as a Labour candidate.

Corbyn was suspended and sits as an independent because of his opposition to the racist Israeli regime of Netanyahu that has led to an even more racist Zionist regime in Israel, that now includes fascists.

Starmer, a former state prosecutor who played a part in the prosecution of Assange, said the party had changed under his leadership. In fact it opposes strikes and censures Labour MPs that join workers’ picket lines. It does not condemn the current racist Zionist regime in Israel.

Starmer stated yesterday that ‘we are not going back’, adding that if others did not back him ‘they could leave.’

Meanwhile Corbyn has previously declined to comment on speculation he might stand against Labour as an independent candidate in his Islington North constituency. On Wednesday, he again did not comment as he left his house.

Momentum, the left-wing campaign group set up to support him when he was Labour leader, said: ‘It should be for Labour members in Islington North to decide their candidate – that is their democratic right.’

Asked by reporters if he could say ‘categorically’ that his predecessor as leader would not be a Labour candidate, Starmer said: ‘Let me be very clear about that: Jeremy Corbyn will not stand for Labour at the next general election, as a Labour Party candidate.’

‘What I said about the party changing, I meant, and we are not going back, and that is why Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election.’

In 2020, an Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) found Labour, under Corbyn, had been responsible for unlawful harassment and discrimination. However a new report by the watchdog said it was now satisfied enough changes had been made.

Speaking in east London, Starmer said this was ‘an important moment in the history of the Labour Party’ but ‘not one for celebration’. He stressed it was ‘not the end of the road’ and promised ‘zero tolerance of antisemitism, of racism, of discrimination of any kind’. He reserves his hostility for pickets and strikers.

He added it was an opportunity to ‘apologise once again, to all those who were hurt, to all those who were let down, to all those driven out of our party, who no longer felt it was their home, who suffered the most appalling abuse.’

In December, Starmer said he could not ‘see the circumstances’ under which Corbyn would stand for Labour at the next election – but this was the first time he has ruled out his predecessor returning to the parliamentary party.

Starmer has chosen to declare a war against Corbyn, at a time when the Tory party is being battered in every poll that counts.

He is in reality signalling to the Tories that he is ready to form a national government with the Tories at a time when workers have suffered massive rises in the cost of living and are seeing their lives being immeasurably worsened by the crisis. The trade unions are now committing to matching inflationary price rises, as the Abbellio bus workers did with their strike action that won an 18 per cent pay increase.

This will now set the standard for all future pay rises matching inflation!

Starmer has a record of opposing picket lines, opposing strikes and opposing major pay rises. He is a true bosses’ man.

He is now demonstrating to the Tories that he will be willing to vet Labour MPs and to dump left wingers, so that his right wing rump will be able to do a Ramsay MacDonald and support a Tory-led national government ‘allegedly’ to save the UK from the crisis of an out of date capitalist system.

Our message to the trade unions is clear. Call a general strike now! Abort the Starmer manoeuvre to prepare the way for a national government. Bring down the Tories with a general strike and go forward to a workers government and socialism. There is no other way forward!