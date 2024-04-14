As Zionist Mobs Launch Attacks On Palestinians Hamas Calls To Establish The Palestinian State

YESTERDAY, Zionist mobs were attacking Palestinians all over the occupied territories seeking to seize their homes and land and drive them off it.

Israeli occupation forces committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 43 Palestinians and the injury of 62 others, according to medical sources.

On Saturday night, Israeli colonists set fire to a vehicle belonging to a Palestinian citizen and destroyed electric power cells supplying the Ein Ghazal community in the northern Jordan Valley, north east of the West Bank. Mu’taz Bisharat, a Palestinian official in charge of the settlement file in Tubas Governorate, told WAFA that the colonists burnt a vehicle belonging to Ahmad Hussein Abu Mohsen, a local Palestinian citizen, and destroyed the power station that supplies electricity to the residents.

Various areas in the Jordan Valley witnessed a wave of attacks by Israeli colonists on Saturday night, including burning homes, vehicles, vegetable stalls, and assaulting passing vehicles.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7th has risen to 33,729 reported fatalities, with an additional 76,371 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defence teams.

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes yesterday morning targeting several towns in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese National News Agency reported that Israeli fighter jets targeted a building in the town of Nabi Chit in the Beqaa Governorate, east of the country, and destroyed it. It added that Israeli warplanes launched a series of intense raids targeting the outskirts of Mount Safi and the town of Jbaa in the region of Tuffah and the Deliton area on the outskirts of Jbaa.

Simultaneously, Israeli warplanes dropped several heavy missiles, causing massive explosions and shattering the glass of windows in dozens of homes and shops in the town of Jbaa.

Israeli aircraft also launched heavy airstrikes on the towns of Khiam, Kafr Kila, and Al-Odaisseh, as well as targeted areas around the villages and towns of Hula, Wadi al-Sluqi, Khiam, the vicinity of Deir Mimas in Deir Mimas, and the Litani River.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has hailed Iran’s retaliatory strikes against the Israeli-occupied territories, praising the unprecedented reprisal operation as a ‘natural right and a deserved response’.

Hamas said in a statement on Sunday, ‘We in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) consider the military operation carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the occupying Zionist entity as a natural right and a deserved response to the crime of targeting the Iranian consulate in Damascus and assassinating a number of Revolutionary Guard leaders there.’

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted Israel late on Saturday with a barrage of drones and missiles, in response to the regime’s deadly assault on the consular section of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus on April 1st.

Hamas also demanded the continuation of international and regional support for Palestinians and their fight against the Israeli regime after Operation al-Aqsa Storm, that took place on October 7th.

‘While we affirm the natural right of states and people of the region to defend themselves in the face of Zionist attacks, we call on our Arab and Islamic nation, the free people of the world, and the resistance forces in the region to continue their support for the al-Aqsa Storm, and the right of our Palestinian people to freedom and independence and the establishment of a Palestinian State with Jerusalem (al-Quds) as its capital,’ the Gaza-based resistance movement underlined.

In a statement yesterday, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement also hailed the Iranian retaliation as a ‘natural response’ to Israel’s crimes against Iranian military and diplomatic leaders.

‘We affirm that the time of our people’s confrontation with the criminal corrupt Zionist entity is coming, and we call on all the free people of the nation and its living forces to unite ranks and engage against their true enemy, confronting the Zionist cancer and eradicating it from the body of the nation,’ the statement added.