After The 500,000-Strong Pro-Palestine Demo Last Saturday, The TUC Must Recognise Hamas As The Government Of Palestine!

THE Hamas Movement has confirmed that no aid has entered the Gaza Strip, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of misleading international public opinion by maintaining a delegation in Doha that lacks any real mandate to reach an agreement, and is there to stab Hamas in the back.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hamas said Netanyahu’s claims about allowing aid into Gaza are nothing more than a smokescreen intended to deceive the global community. It emphasised that not a single aid truck had entered the Strip, including the small number of trucks that reached the Kerem Abu Salem crossing, which were not received by any international agency.

The Movement added that Israel’s escalation of aggression, deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, and massacres of women and children, particularly during the release of Israeli captive Edan Alexander, and while negotiations are ongoing in Doha, reveal Netanyahu’s rejection of any settlement and his continued pursuit of war and destruction.

Hamas placed full responsibility on the Israeli government for undermining efforts to reach an agreement, citing official statements affirming Israel’s intention to continue its assault and forcibly displace Palestinians from their land, in clear defiance of international efforts.

‘The growing international rejection of the aggression and blockade — most recently voiced by several European countries — and the 500,000 marching in London in support of Palestine, represents further condemnation of Israeli policies and increasing support for our people’s just demands.’

Hamas expressed appreciation for the efforts of mediators and affirmed its continued responsible engagement with any initiative that would end the aggression, ensure Israeli withdrawal, lift the blockade, allow entry of humanitarian aid, and begin reconstruction of what has been destroyed by the occupation army.

Meanwhile, the Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza revealed that the starvation policy imposed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip has led to 58 deaths due to malnutrition and 242 deaths due to food and medicine shortages, including 26 kidney patients and 300 miscarriages among pregnant women, during 80 days of Israeli siege following the occupation’s violation of the ceasefire agreement.

In a report issued on Wednesday, the GMO expressed ‘grave concern and condemnation of the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip as a result of the occupation’s continued implementation of a systematic starvation policy and preventing the entry of food, medical supplies in addition to fuel for 80 consecutive days, in a clear and complete crime amounting to genocide and heralding a major humanitarian catastrophe that threatens the lives of more than 2.4 million Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.’

Since March 2, 2025, Israel has not allowed any humanitarian aid or fuel trucks to enter the Gaza Strip, despite the urgent need for at least 44,000 trucks during this period to meet the minimum basic needs of the population, the GMO explained.

‘This is accompanied by a complete closure of all crossings, in flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and in full view of the international community,’ it added.

It further explained that ‘the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has really reached catastrophic levels, with this dangerous situation reflected in the number of deaths.’

The GMO called on all countries of the world, the international community, the UN, and humanitarian and human rights organisations to take urgent and immediate action to open all crossings and allow food, medicine and fuel into the Gaza Strip, and to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians before it is too late, as the Gaza Strip needs 500 aid trucks and 50 fuel trucks daily for vital and medical supplies.

It also called on the International Criminal Court and human rights and legal organisations to ‘assume their moral and legal responsibilities to prosecute the Israeli leaders as war criminals, bring them to justice before international courts, and stop these massacres and violations that exceed all limits of humanity.’

More than 500,000 marched in London on Saturday May 17th. The masses have shown where they stand, now the trade union leaders must call a general strike to bring in a Workers Government in the UK that will call an international general strike to free Palestine and bring in a Palestinian Workers Government!