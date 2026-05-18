A desperate Trump warns ‘clock is ticking’ as US threatens to escalate war on Iran

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump issued his latest threat to Iran on Sunday saying that the ‘clock is ticking’ and telling the Iranians they must submit to American demands otherwise ‘there won’t be anything left of them’.

This ultimatum, posted on Trump’s Truth Social, came just hours after he’d held a telephone call with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During this call, Trump reportedly briefed Netanyahu on his recent visit to China and discussed plans for the US and Israel to resume military strikes against Iran.

Trump originally planned a ‘high stakes’ visit to China in March in the expectation that the US would by then have carried out the successful destruction of Iran.

The total failure of US imperialism and Israel to inflict any defeat on the Iranian people completely upended his intention to stride into China able to declare that the US had total control over all China’s oil imports from Iran.

Instead, Trump was reduced to visiting Chinese president Xi Jinping more in the role of a supplicant begging the major threat to US economic domination of the world for Chinese aid in reopening the Strait.

Trump left China last week with nothing – no reassurances from Jinping that China would exert ‘pressure’ on Iran to cave in to US demands for complete surrender.

China is more than aware that behind all the illegal wars to dominate the world’s oil supplies, including the illegal kidnapping of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, culminating in the unprovoked war on Iran, is the strategy of Trump and US imperialism to break the Chinese economy.

China, in fact, has for over a year prepared for Trump’s attempt to strangle its economy by using the US military to seize control of the world’s oil supplies.

China has massively increased the amount of oil stockpiled in the country while the capitalist nations have allowed their own supplies to run at minimal level.

In addition, China has led the way in moving from reliance on oil to becoming the world’s largest producer and investor in renewable energy.

Despite the distortions of the Stalinist bureaucratic leadership, the economy of China is proving vastly superior to that of the capitalist nations who are being plunged into economic collapse and recession, accelerated by the US war on Iran.

With China politely refusing to rescue him and his administration from the war started by the US and Israel, Trump returned to America and immediately set in motion plans for what the New York Times reported last Friday as ‘the possible resumption of attacks against Iran as early as next week.’

Trump is expected to meet with top national security advisors today (Tuesday) to discuss options for military action against Iran, believed to include sending in troops to seize the Strait of Hormuz along with wild plans to seize Iran’s supply of enriched uranium, which Trump insists be transported to the US.

The determination of Iran not to submit through negotiations to the demands that Trump, despite all the supposed might of the US military, failed to win through a brutal war, has caused a massive crisis for world capitalism.

If Trump makes good on his latest threat to invade Iran it will provoke a seismic uprising amongst US workers and youth who overwhelmingly oppose a war that is driving up the cost of living and pauperising tens of millions of Americans.

Trump and the US ruling class in desperation are on the verge of igniting a crisis that will crash the entire world capitalist economy, sending it over the edge into the deepest recession in its history.

Such a crisis will fall on the backs of workers in the US, UK and across the world as the ruling class attempt to force workers to pick up the bill for imperialist war.

Now is the time for the working class internationally to join together and take action by calling general strikes to bring down their capitalist governments and bring in workers governments and socialism.

End imperialist war with the victory of the world socialist revolution – this is the way forward.