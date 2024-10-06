300,000 march on Downing Street for Palestine. TUC must call a general strike for Thursday October 10th

THE Palestinian factions are standing fast! They have said that they will not sign any agreement or deal unless the people’s demands are achieved, especially putting an end to the Israeli aggression, the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation army from the Gaza Strip, and Palestine, the opening of the crossings, the breaking of the siege, starting reconstruction, and accomplishing a serious prisoner exchange deal.

This was the message in a statement by the Palestinian factions following a meeting on Saturday in the Gaza Strip on the first anniversary of the Al-Aqsa flood Battle on October 7, 2023, in which Hamas defeated the Israeli army, a defeat that the Israeli army has never recovered from!

The Palestinian factions affirmed that the resistance is in a good situation, pointing out that there is a high and continuous coordination among the factions, stressing that the Palestinian people are the only party which has won the right to self-determination on the day following the war.

The factions valued the positions, rejecting the Israeli occupation’s projects and plans, calling on the Palestinians to further engage in the battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood, calling for immediate and urgent action everywhere in the world to push for ending the genocidal war and to hold Israel accountable for its crimes. The Palestinians understand the need for world revolution!

As the US-backed Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip entered day 365 on Sunday, aerial and artillery strikes continued to pound and target different areas and massacre more Palestinian and Lebanese civilians.

Reporters for the Palestinian Information Centre (PIC) said that the Israeli occupation army continued to bomb homes and shelter centres and attack citizens in different areas of Gaza during the past 24 hours.

According to media sources, the body of a girl child was recovered from the rubble of her family house in al-Dawa area, north of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, and transferred to the Awda Hospital.

The body of a female infant was also retrieved from the rubble of her family house in Khan Younis three days after it was bombed by the Israeli army.

On Friday evening, six citizens were massacred when the Israeli army bombed a house belonging to the families of Karaja and Aliyan in the northeast of Nuseirat camp. More casualties were reported yesterday in other areas of Gaza following Israeli aerial, artillery and shooting attacks.

Meanwhile, over 300,000 workers and youth demonstrated in London and demanded that Palestine be freed at once by a determined revolutionary intervention.

All eyes are now on the Trades Union Congress that has called for a Day of Action on Thursday October 10th. The TUC must now be made to throw its whole weight into the battle for Palestine in order to win that battle.

This means that there must be an immediate meeting of the TUC General Council to decide that October 10th will be the first day of an indefinite general strike by all the UK trade unions, to bring down the self-serving and cringing Starmer government, replacing it with a workers government and the beginning of the socialist reconstruction of the UK.

British capitalism is broken and the British capitalist system is heading for the dustbin of history.

The working class and the youth must now take action to encourage the trade unions to launch an indefinite general strike on Thursday to bring down the Starmer Labour government, and to bring in a Workers Government that will nationalise the banks and the major industries and put them under Workers Ownership and Workers Control.

Only a workers government organising a nationalised and planned economy can break the boom-to-bust capitalist economy.

Now is the time for a massive recruitment campaign to bring thousands of workers and youth into the WRP and the Young Socialists.

There is no future under the collapsing bankrupt capitalist system that is heading for the scrap heap at a record pace. Under the leadership of the WRP and the YS, the working class must expropriate the bosses and bankers and bring in a planned socialist economy whose maxim will be ‘from each according to their ability to each according to their need’. Forward to the British Socialist Revolution!