150 Plus Contributors To The New York Times Organise Boycott For Palestine!

MORE than 150 contributors to The New York Times have announced a boycott of the paper’s opinion section, protesting its ‘clear bias’ in its coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the ongoing imperialist war on Gaza.

According to Middle East Eye, the contributors have pledged to stop submitting work to the paper, condemning its editorial stance as favouring the Israeli narrative.

The writers urged the Times to reevaluate its editorial direction and update its style guide on Israel and Palestine. They also called for the US to ban arms exports being used in the war.

In a letter addressed to the Times, they wrote: ‘Until The New York Times takes responsibility for its biased coverage and commits to telling an honest, ethical story of the US-Israeli war on Gaza, any contribution to its Opinion section amounts to complicity in that neglect.

‘Only by withholding our efforts can we effectively challenge the dominant power the Times wields to whitewash US and Israeli lies.’

Among the signatories are dozens of high-profile activists, artists, and political figures including Rima Hassan, Chelsea Manning, Rashida Tlaib, Sally Rooney, Elia Suleiman, Greta Thunberg, Viet Thanh Nguyen, and Dave Zirin.

The letter also stated: ‘We owe it to Palestinian journalists and writers to refuse complicity with the Times and to demand an explanation for its failures, so it cannot continue justifying mass slaughter, torture, and displacement.’

Other notable signatories include Chris Hedges, Marc Lamont Hill, Noura Erakat, Vijay Prashad, Mariame Kaba, Robin D.G. Kelley, Mohammed El-Kurd, Susan Stryker, Jia Tolentino, Eve L. Ewing, Dean Spade, Nyle Fort, Susan Abulhawa, and Rashid Khalidi.

The writers outlined three key demands for the Times to review and correct anti-Palestinian bias in its reporting, with new editorial standards for Palestinian issues, adopt updated practices in sourcing and quoting to ensure balanced narratives, develop a new style guide for describing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

They also emphasised the need to bar any journalist with service in the Israeli military from working at the paper, arguing that this is the bare minimum for professional neutrality.

The writers concluded: ‘Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, The New York Times has justified and concealed war crimes, continuing its decades-long role as a platform for the official Israeli and US government narratives.’

Concerning the alleged shooting incident in Rafah, the Hamas movement has categorically denied any involvement, reaffirming its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hamas condemned the Israeli occupation’s army ‘criminal bombardment of areas in the Gaza Strip’, describing it as a ‘glaring violation of the ceasefire agreement signed in Sharm el-Sheikh under the sponsorship of US president Donald Trump’.

Hamas also called Tuesday night’s strikes as ‘part of a broader pattern of Israeli violations committed in recent days’, citing the recent attacks that have killed and injured dozens of civilians, as well as the continued closure of the Rafah border crossing.

‘These Israeli attacks reveal a deliberate intent to violate the agreement and thwart its implementation,’ Hamas added. Hamas called on mediators and sponsors to act swiftly and exert effective pressure on the Israeli occupation regime to stop its brutal escalation against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, in the Abu Iskandar area north of Gaza City, now a devastated disaster zone, neighbours work together to clear the street leading to the rubble of their destroyed homes, so they can move around and start setting up tents.

They insist on building their tents atop the ruins of their homes, despite the enormous difficulties, determined to remain together in their neighbourhood, the place that has united them for many years.

Abu Samih, one of the residents, told the Palestinian Information Centre, ‘We are the ones who build the land and the homes. It is people who give a place its meaning and colour, not the stones. That’s why, as neighbours, we are determined to stay here together.’

